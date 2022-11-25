MADISON — On Thanksgiving, we Americans will be expressing gratitude for our blessings — for our families, for our health and our well-being, and the peace and freedom we enjoy living in this great country.

In Madison, among those giving thanks for blessings at the table of Nancy Carlson and Joe Ferreira, owners of the Yankee Smokehouse and Farm to Table Market in West Ossipee, were Tamara Palagitska, 40, and her two daughters, Anastasiya, 12, and Sofia, 8, all formerly of Ukraine.

