MADISON — On Thanksgiving, we Americans will be expressing gratitude for our blessings — for our families, for our health and our well-being, and the peace and freedom we enjoy living in this great country.
In Madison, among those giving thanks for blessings at the table of Nancy Carlson and Joe Ferreira, owners of the Yankee Smokehouse and Farm to Table Market in West Ossipee, were Tamara Palagitska, 40, and her two daughters, Anastasiya, 12, and Sofia, 8, all formerly of Ukraine.
Keenly felt were the absence of Palagitska’s husband, Dmytro, 40, and her mother, who are still in wartorn Ukraine, and their son, Stanislav, 19, who is a college sophomore in Slovakia.
Madison has been the three Palagitskas’ home since Carlson and Ferreira sponsored them in August.
“We are grateful, yes. But I miss my husband, and the kids miss their father. And we also miss our dog and of course, we miss my mother and our son, too,” Palagitska told the Sun last week, with Crimean-born Natalya Robinson serving as translator.
A resident of Madison since 2005, when she moved here to be with her husband, Robinson is manager of the local COACH store at Settlers Green, where she has led local Ukrainian relief efforts.
Because he is a man of fighting age, Palagitska explained that her husband is not allowed to leave Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in late February and has fiercely fought back ever since with the military aid of NATO allies.
She said she and her girls did not want to leave him, but to ensure the safety of their girls, Tamara Palagitska acquiesced to her husband’s request that she and the girls leave for New Hampshire.
They arrived Aug. 24. The girls are attending local schools, with Anastasiya a seventh-grader at Kennett Middle School and Sofia a third-grader at Madison Elementary.
So why Madison? The reason: Dmytro worked 18 years ago for Carlson and Ferreira as a J-1 foreign student. He was 22 at the time, and already a husband to Palagitska, with whom he had their then 1-year-old son, Stanislav.
In an interview with the Sun this week, Carlson described Dmytro as a hard worker, and more mature than his fellow J-1s because he was already a father at that point. He came to America to earn good wages for a year.
But unlike other J-1 employees, Dmytro stayed in touch, emailing every few years to say hello and ask how they were doing.
When war broke out with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, like so many across the world, Carlson and Ferreira became concerned about the people of Ukraine — especially about their former employee. He was concerned, too, about the safety of his family.
“Dima (Carlson and Ferreira’s nickname for Dmytro) reached out to us, asking if we would consider sponsoring his wife and two daughters to come here. Joe and I talked, and we decided it was something that we could do — we like, everyone, wanted to do something about the Ukrainian situation but we didn’t know how to get involved. When Dima reached out to us, we did our homework.”
They learned from going to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website (uscis.gov) that under the U.S. government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, Americans may sponsor Ukrainians to come to the United States for up to two years.
“It all happened pretty quickly — we had heard back from our government in four or five weeks after applying, and then there was paperwork to do in Ukraine.
The Palagitskas were told “all they needed to do was buy airplane tickets and to come here,” said Carlson, adding that under the program, she and her husband are legally and financially responsible for taking care of them while they are here.
In the meantime, Robinson has became a valued resource for Palagitska, answering her questions before the journey and becoming a friend and confidante and friend since her arrival.
Carlson had also contacted friend Trisha Jacobson of Madison about housing, as Jacobson had bought Carlson and Ferreira’s former home on Silver Lake. They had operated it as an inn, and Jacobson continues to do, renaming it “Ripple on Silver Lake.”
“Trisha moved to a different part of the inn and made room,” said Carlson.
To get to America, the family traveled by train from Ukraine to Poland and Norway. They flew from Oslo to New York City and then Boston. It was the Palagitskas’ first time on a plane.
Carlson and Ferreira picked them up at Logan Airport and brought them here.
Palagitska said since their arrival, they have enjoyed becoming part of the community, especially with Robinson, Carlson and Ferreira making them feel part of their respective families.
“We took them to the Corn Maize at Sherman Farm and to the Fryeburg Fair,” shared Carlson.
The girls have gotten involved with local activities, including dance classes for the younger girl and Anastasiya taking gymnastics classes.
They are learning English as a second language. Palagitska attends ESOL classes once a week at the Conway Public Library, and also has volunteered to help sort items three days a week for Robinson’s Ukraine relief collection effort.
Back home, in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, she worked as a convenience store clerk. Her husband is a carpenter. He has yet to be called to the front but Palagitska fears that time may come if the fighting continues.
Tamara said that she learned about the war starting when she was working the night shift at the convenience store.
She said that at 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, a man who was getting gas told her he had just heard in the radio that the war had started and he was filling up his tank due to the shortages he was sure would come.
“A lot of other people started showing up, also getting gas, because they also had heard the news,” said Palagitska. “An hour after that, a missile flew in and exploded at the airport close by. My shift was supposed to end at 8 a.m., but my replacement didn’t show, so I stayed on till 1 p.m. because there were so many people coming to get gas.”
She called home as soon as she heard the news to speak with Dmytro, who woke the girls, and they headed down to the basement as a safety precaution, she said.
Like the rest of Ukraine, their lives changed from that day onward. The Russians have attacked other parts of the city’s infrastructure in the months since.
Asked if she was surprised by the tenacity of the Ukrainian fighting forces, Palagitska firmly said she was not. Ukrainians, she said, are patriotic people.
“When I was a child, Ukraine won its independence from the USSR. I was always told by my parents that this was our land and that you need to fight to protect our land,” said Palagitska.
She said she was 9 when Ukraine won its independence after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
“It is 31 years now since Ukraine became independent. I remember as a girl you could not go to church, because the USSR had closed all the churches. You had to do what you were told to do. So, I am old enough to remember the difference of how it was before and now. Ukraine is a country on the path to democracy, and Ukraine has a lot of freedoms similar to America,” Palagitska said.
Like Ukraine, Robinson’s native land also was invaded by Russia and annexed in 2014.
“Until this war started, I never knew how much I loved our country,” said Robinson.
Robinson’s mother still lives there, and is pro-Russian, which has led to tension in their relationship, but they remain in contact.
Robinson’s concerns over the welfare of the Ukrainian people in the face of the Russian invasion prompted her first relief effort last April at COACH. It was followed by a second most successful clothing drive, Nov. 1-15. (See accompanying article.)
Palagitska underscored that her girls are grateful for all the kindnesses shown to her by the people of Madison, from donations of shopping cards to food and clothing — but she also worries constantly about her husband back home.
“We talk almost every day. He says he has our dog to keep him company — but he misses us, and we miss him and the life we had,” said Palagitska, tearing up for the second time in the interview.
And, like everyone, she prays for the war to end soon.
As for living in Madison, she said, “The people have been so kind. It is a small town, and we have been surprised how everyone already knew about us when we got here, as Nancy and Joe know a lot of people. From the bus driver to the lady in the post office and at school, they have been so kind and welcoming.”
As Carlson summarized, “We and everyone we talk to are upset about the Russian invasion of Ukraine — on a personal level, Dima reached out to us, and we are grateful to be able to do what we can.”
Eduardo Carrizosa, deputy press secretary for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), told the Sun that on April 19, 2022, the Biden administration added a Temporary Protected Status designation for Ukraine, allowing many Ukrainian nationals already here at the time of the designation, including those without lawful immigration status, to remain and work in the United States for at least 18 months.
The administration also implemented the Uniting for Ukraine program, which provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to come to the United States and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole. For information about these programs, go to uscis.gov. And for resources for New Hampshire-based the Ascentria Care Alliance, go to ascentria.org, and International Institute of New England, iine.org.
Asked for a comment on the programs, Shaheen said: “Since Putin waged an unprovoked and illegal war on Ukraine, Americans and people around the world have watched in awe as the Ukrainian people heroically defend their land, people and freedom.”
She continued: “We’ve seen families — husbands and wives — fighting on the front lines, grandmothers providing aid to displaced families and children bravely exploring new schools in foreign lands. All of this is because of Putin’s aggression and atrocities against a sovereign nation and innocent civilians.
“The United States has led an incredible global response, and we’ve seen that same commitment reflected in our communities as Granite Staters step up to welcome our new friends and neighbors from Ukraine,” Shaheen said. “Especially as the holiday season sets in, it’s inspiring to see New Hampshire residents come together to help Ukrainians displaced by the war acclimate to their new lives.”
It certainly helps, but whether you’re American or Ukrainian, no matter how much people try, there really is no place like home., and for Palagitska and her daughters, home truly is where the heart is. May they get to get back to the busy day-to-day lives they once called their own. In the meantime, Madison and its friendly people are their link to the way of life they used to know.
