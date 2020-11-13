CONWAY — This is a grave story — literally — and a good one for the gloomy mid-November days of autumn.
The Gibson/Woodbury Charitable Foundation this week announced a new, multi-year “Carroll County Reverence for the Departed Project” to repair broken gravestones in public cemeteries in Carroll County.
Mark Butterfield, executive director of the foundation, has formed a small working committee chaired by Maryellen Szetela of Arthur’s Memorials in Redstone.
Butterfield is related to the late North Conway benefactor Harvey D. and Helen Gibson and the late Evelyn Smith Woodbury and Wendell Woodbury. The organization was founded by Evelyn Smith Woodbury and Butterfied in 2010 to carry on their civic-minded legacy.
"This idea came to me three years ago," the 58-year-old Butterfield said Thursday. "I have always had a strong belief and reverence for the people who came before us.
"I have been in a bunch of cemeteries and see the broken gravestones on the ground," he continued. "Some are marble stones that have probably been lying on the ground for 100 years. I am on the board of the North Conway Cemetery — we take care of ours when we see them down and Jackson does a great job, too. I felt it was a very worthy project, and I think if I don't try to spearhead it now, it may not happen in the future."
He said a committee has been formed and Szetela will chair it.
“Maryellen will be the contact person for people to provide the location of each broken gravestone in cemeteries in their respective towns. The first step is creating a working list of gravestones that need repair,” said Butterfield.
Butterfield added that once the list is compiled, he will contact 501 (c)(3) non-profit cemetery associations or historical societies that oversee each cemetery arrange to transfer the necessary funds. After receiving the funds, each association or historical society will contract with Arthur’s Memorials to complete the work.
He encouraged anyone with knowledge of broken gravestones in Carroll County to call Szetela at (603) 356-5398.
For his part, Ken Rancourt, president of the Conway Historical Society, said: “This is a very impressive thing for Mark and the Gibson-Woodbury Foundation to do. Mark has the interests of the valley and the departed at heart, and I am sure many of these markers are those of veterans, so that is worthy to note as well."
In 2015, Ken was part of the town’s sesquicentennial and worked with his wife Jane Rancourt and 250th co-chair/Conway Historical Society Vice President Brian Wiggin on a book, “The Cemeteries of Conway, New Hampshire.”
The book lists 56 cemeteries in Conway, but Jane Rancourt said since its publication they have been told of another small private cemetery in South Conway that they have yet to find.
Wiggin led a reporter on a tour of the Center Conway Cemetery on an overcast November afternoon Thursday, a day that reminded one of the Beatles’ song, “Eleanor Rigby” with its brown leaves, bare trees, fog and melancholy mists.
The tour revealed many toppled or broken tombstones, including the broken marker for Sarah Porter, who was the first person buried there after she died in 1810. She was wife of the Rev. Nathaniel Porter, Conway’s first full-time pastor.
Other early settlers buried there include Judge Joel Eastman, builder of the Smith-Eastman Covered Bridge that burned in 1975 in Center Conway; Richard Odell (selectman from 1797-1815); Leander Morton (proprietor of the chief general store in the Upper Saco Valley); H.B. Cotton (builder of the mill at the head of Walker Pond — now where the town beach is located on Conway Lake); and Elijah Farrington, selectman from 1825-43).
“You can see where many of the stones have cracked and broken in half, with the tops of the stones fallen down below the still standing halves,” said Wiggin, a resident of nearby Conway Lake and a popular former social studies and history teacher in local school systems in Tamworth and Conway. “In some cases, you can reach down into the grass and with a little clawing back of the turf, find the other parts of the tombstone.”
Like Jane and Ken Rancourt, Wiggin saluted Butterfield for his civic spirit, noting, “This is a wonderful thing to honor those who came before us. MHe has done so much for the town.”
Wiggin added, “This is going to be quite the monumental undertaking, all puns intended, but good for Mark. This will be much appreciated throughout the country.”
In a follow-up stop at Arthur’s Memorials, Szetela and employee Zack Smith said they are looking forward to the work at hand. They will be assisted by Ben and son Forrest Falcey.
“It will take us a few years but it will get done,” said Szetela. “It’s really something for Mark to be doing this. We have already been in touch with a few of the cemetery associations and nonprofits and they are all quite thrilled to hear the news about this project and I am sure we will be hearing from more.”
“I think this is a great thing. It will be perfect to get the stones back together,” said Smith, who has been working for Arthur’s for 15 years, starting out under Szetela and now once again working for her. Szetela recently reacquired the business after an interim period of ownership by someone else. “There are many things we can do,” said Smith, adding, “Some times the marble is in such a state there is no way you can get it back to its original shape. There are a few different options — you can epoxy them or get metal framework and stack them back up, depending on the route you want to do.”
Tom Holmes, Conway's town manager, said he was unaware of the Gibson-Woodbuy project but agreed it was a positive project. He said he will discuss the project with John Eastman, director of Conway Parks and Recreation, which oversees the town’s abandoned cemeteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.