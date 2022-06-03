By Catherine Dufault, special to The Conway Daily Sun
Agriculture has been integral to the Mount Washington Valley for the length of human history in the area. When colonists arrived to the region that we know as the White Mountains, indigenous Abenaki peoples were already cultivating the rich, alluvial floodplains of the Saco River and its tributaries.
The Abenaki grew many of the same crops that farmers in the valley sell today, including New England Autumn staples such as corn, squash and beans.
However, native residents also cultivated plants that might surprise many modern-day visitors and residents of the valley. While settler culture tends to view wetlands as wastes of good space, the Abenaki saw a great opportunity to encourage the growth of cattails, sunchokes and wild rice for their own benefit. Even the forests, later cleared for pasturage by conquering Europeans, offered lowbush blueberries that were intentionally managed with fire by local tribes to increase productivity.
Although the first colonists arrived in the mid-17th century, it took 100 years for Europeans to begin to settle in the area we know as Conway. In exchange for land, bequeathed by Gov. John Wentworth, settlers had to plant and maintain their acreage.
While settlements first sprung up in Redstone, farmers were quick to take note of the fertile riverbanks of the Saco, abandoned by the local Pequawket tribe as they were decimated by smallpox and pushed out by colonists. Soon, farms dotted present day West Side Road and Route 113.
Because the rocky earth in the Granite State was inhospitable to “big agriculture” as we know it, most farms were small operations, focused on self-sufficiency. However, many commercial orchards, dairies and livestock growers tried their hardest until the industrial revolution and the more forgiving soils of the midwest encouraged most farmers to move on from Northern New England by the late 1800s.
Today, agriculture is experiencing a resurgence. However, it’s the Conway area’s family farms that are leading the charge. Some homesteads, such as the Eastman Farm in North Chatham, have remained in the hands of their original farming families since the initial settlement of the area by European immigrants in the late 18th century.
Despite near-continuous operation, most farms and farmers have evolved with the times. While some in the Mount Washington Valley still keep draft horses and oxen, few use them for their original purpose and instead utilize modern equipment.
Still, visitors to one of the only remaining dairies in Carroll County can spot Naughtaveel Farm’s show-quality Percheron horses grazing their fields on West Side Road, a reminder of the tools that were likely used by the previous generations of the Hussey family on their ancestral farmlands where they currently grow corn and hay in addition to raising their herds.
Sherman Farm, a fourth-generation farm in East Conway, stocks value-added products in addition to offering ice cream and a corn maze as innovative ways to draw visitors.
First-generation farmers are arriving in the valley, too. Drawn, as our predecessors were, by its natural beauty and the fertile soil of the river valleys that wind through the iconic landscape. With them, these “New and Beginning Farmers” are bringing varied local agriculture offerings and methods.
One such example of this is Highwater Farm, a small, diversified vegetable and berry farm that highlights just how much education and soil-friendly practices such as low-till propagation can translate to in terms of increased productivity, even on low-acreage.
This increase in both sustainability and productivity is key, as an ongoing challenge for both new and continuing farmers is farm succession, an issue that is further exacerbated by rising property values in the Conway-area.
Until recently, Carroll County was the fastest-developing County in New Hampshire. Still, the market for property is at an all-time high, with vast swaths of former agricultural and timberland being purchased for building to meet demand. While great for developers, these rising costs push out generational farmers and discourage new farmers who are unable to afford to purchase or maintain land. Supporting our local farms is therefore imperative to maintaining the rural character of the Mount Washington Valley.
There are several organizations, right in Center Conway, that are dedicated to the preservation of
agriculture that is both sustainable for the farmer and the planet. Carroll County Conservation District, UNH Cooperative Extension, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development and Natural Resources Conservation Service all operate out of the Peg Mill Building on Main Street and provide varying degrees of technical and financial assistance to farmers. Private organizations, such as the Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers, also act as key players in championing local farmers.
Still, the survival of local farms will likely come down to the consumer, and there are many ways for visitors and residents of the valley to support these family-run small businesses. One of the easiest and most fun ways to do so is by visiting on-site farmstands.
Catch a snapshot of a day in the life of a farmer while purchasing some key components of your grocery list for the week.
Buying food directly from your farmers ensures that both the consumer and the grower will reap the greatest benefit in cost-savings for you, and cutting out the middleman for the farmer.
Another simple way to do this is through Community-Supported Agriculture shares, or CSAs. CSAs act as a subscription service for local food, ensuring that consumers get a steady supply of the freshest, in-season product right from their favorite local farm.
For many consumers, the charm and convenience of a farmers market can’t be beat. A variety of local producers meeting in one central location enables people to support multiple farms and to locally source more of their groceries. Some supermarkets, including our local Hannaford, also offer some regionally grown or made products. By buying local and in-season, consumers decrease the transportation cost of their food, thereby practicing the right thing for their community and the environment.
The Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers publishes an annual Farm Guide for the area. It’s available for free at many locations in Conway, as well as online atmwveg.com.
The Farm Guide details not just local farms, but farmers markets, farmstands, farm-to-table restaurants, and what is offered at each of them. While MWVEG is a membership organization to support “Growers”, they also welcome “Eater” members in continuance of their mission.
Whether a year-round resident or a weekend visitor, all people in the Conway-area are upholding a centuries-old tradition when they purchase from a local farmer in the Mount Washington Valley. In doing so, they are not only supporting one farmer, but helping to ensure that the pastoral landscape and rural charm of the valley are valued for generations to come.
Catherine Dufault is the district manager for the Carroll County Conservation District. Hailing from a New England farming community, she got her start in conservation through the nationwide Forest Inventory and Analysis program and AmeriCorps with the National Park Service. When she’s not working, Catherine can be found exploring trails throughout the region or tending to her historic home in Sandwich with her partner, cat and chickens.
