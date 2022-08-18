Craig Holden, moderator of a special town meeting on Aug. 11, asks voters to consider a solar moratorium ordinance. Seated at the selectmen's table from left: Town Manager Katie Haley, chairman Tom Kingsbury, selectmen Tom Klinepeter, Kimberly Clarke and Jim Tyrrell. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — With little discussion, Fryeburg voters on Aug. 11 passed a 180-day moratorium designed to give the town's planning board more time to develop regulations to deal with large solar projects.
The special town meeting was held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on Recreation Drive at 6 p.m.
On behalf of the planning board, selectmen approved the warrant at their meeting on July 14.
The warrant had two articles. The first was to elect a moderator by written ballot. The second asked whether residents wanted to enact a 180-day commercial solar energy facility ordinance.
At the beginning of the meeting, Town Clerk Theresa Shaw asked for a nominee for moderator, and three attendees voted in Craig Holden by written ballot. Holden was sworn in by Shaw, then called for the pledge of allegiance, followed by discussion of the solar ordinance.
"I think it's a good idea to have a moratorium to give us time to find out what's going on," said resident Nels Liljedahl.
Holden then read the article, called for a show of hands, and the vote passed with no opposition. Nine people were registered to vote, including selectmen. The special meeting was over in four minutes.
A few other people attempted to come to the meeting, but it was over by the time they arrived.
In December 2021, selectmen fielded numerous calls from residents upset with the way a solar project, totaling about 40 acres visible from Route 302, was taking shape.
The project had been brought forward by forward by Walden Renewables in 2020 but was sold to a company called Nautilus Solar in Summit, N.J., that same year.
The rationale for th ordinance is spelled out in the warrant. It says new state laws have encouraged development of renewable energy, since then developers have been proposing "unprecedented numbers of energy solar energy systems throughout the state."
Meanwhile, according to the warrant Fryeburg has a number of parcels where solar development is feasible and the town's Comprehensive Plan and ordinances don't cover such facilities.
The warrant reads in part:
WHEREAS, because the Town's current Land Use Ordinance does not provide Specific Performance Standards which may be used to judge the appropriateness and subsequent impacts unregulated development of Commercial Solar Energy Facilities in Town; and
WHEREAS, a moratorium is necessary to allow a reasonable amount of time for the Planning Board to host Work Sessions, develop a draft ordinance encoding performance standards for Commercial Solar Energy Facilities, hold public hearings, and prepare a final Ordinance for a vote a Town meeting; and
WHEREAS, it is anticipated that such preparation, planning and development of Performance Standards to be added to Section 17 of the Land Use Ordinance will take at least one hundred and eighty (180) days from the date the Town enacts this Moratorium Ordinance:
NOW, THEREFORE, based upon the preceding findings, be it ordained by the Town of Fryeburg, that the following Commercial Solar Energy Facility Moratorium Ordinance be, and hereby is, enacted and, in furtherance thereof, the Town does hereby declare a moratorium on the location, operation, permitting and licensing.
