Craig Holden, moderator of a special town meeting on Aug. 11, asks voters to consider a solar moratorium ordinance. Seated at the selectmen's table from left: Town Manager Katie Haley, chairman Tom Kingsbury, selectmen Tom Klinepeter, Kimberly Clarke and Jim Tyrrell. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — With little discussion, Fryeburg voters on Aug. 11 passed a 180-day moratorium designed to give the town's planning board more time to develop regulations to deal with large solar projects. 

The special town meeting was held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on Recreation Drive at 6 p.m.

