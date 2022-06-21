FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg voters passed everything on the annual town warrant last Thursday, including an article that calls for spending $350,000 to purchase land for a new municipal complex, though skepticism was voiced about the price of the land.
Town meeting was held at Fryeburg Fairgrounds. Most of the 61 articles passed without debate. But there was considerable discussion about Article 38, which requested $350,000 from a credit reserve account to purchase from Clyde Watson land that abuts the town's recreation facilities.
Among those to question Article 38 was former selectman Paul Naughton.
"Anybody who knows me knows I've been long in favor of improving the municipal facilities in town," said Naughton.
But, he said, "Maybe somebody could explain to me if a property is valued less than half of what we're paying, why is it not on the tax rolls at that amount and why aren't they paying taxes on that full amount?"
Curtis Smith asked for the assessed value of the property, and Town Manager Katie Haley replied she thought it was about $60,000. Smith said it was $57,000.
The town tax record listed on the Vision Government Solutions website says the 4.7 acres of land were assessed at $57,700 in 2019.
Haley said the difference between the sale price and the assessed value has to do the with revaluation. When that was done a few years ago, the sale price of land in that area was much lower than it is today.
Resident Dick Krasker spoke about the need for a new municipal building. He said the police and fire station and town office are all too small. He said the money would be basically coming out of the town's savings and the purchase would not raise taxes.
"So we need to have a place to put all three of these departments in one spot," said Krasker. "And if we could put them in one building, that would be the most economical thing to do.
"We have a chance now to buy this piece of land ... it is adequate to hold all three and it's accessible. ... It's just the best piece of property available for what we need," he said.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke, who works as a Realtor, noted the assessed price has "no correlation with reality" these days.
"The market has changed dramatically," said Clarke.
"Anybody who's been out there trying to purchase a home or selling a home sees the market has increased quite a bit over the last couple of years, some of its permanent, as people change the way they live, where they want to live. They have figured out we've got a pretty good life up here," she said.
Clarke said the parcel has a deeded right of way to public works land it abuts.
"That's not a good thing for the town," said Clarke. "We want to purchase that land also, because we don't like that the easement is there."
Selectmen said the site was better for a emergency services than the fire station on busy Main Street but isn't so far away that it's impractical.
Though resident Steven Smith questioned if it really would be a safe place for emergency vehicles or the site would be too busy with public works, emergency vehicles and the public all in that area.
Selectman Tom Klinepeter said there weren't a lot of options and added if the town buys the land now, it can hold onto the land until the time is right to build.
"Five to 10 years down the road, we might not find a parcel that meets what we consider as as what would be best for the town," said Klinepeter.
In the end, the issue was settled with a secret ballot.
"The yeses have 64 votes and the nos have 36 votes," said Moderator Andrew Pierce, in announcing the article had passed.
Article 40 was to see if the town will vote to authorize the expenditure of $80,000 from the Credit Reserve Account to conduct a building needs analysis and design of a Municipal Complex to include a town office, police department and fire station.
With little discussion voters also approved Article 47, "to see if the town will authorize the select board to grant a conservation easement to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap, upon such terms as the select board shall deem appropriate."
