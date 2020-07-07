FRYEBURG, Maine — The selectmen's chair is urging residents to vote by absentee ballot this year amid concerns about COVID-19.
Open town meeting, which was scheduled for July 16, was canceled.
Generally at town meeting, Fryeburg residents debate and decide a number of articles by voice vote or a show of hands, and then vote on other articles or elected positions at the polls.
Now, all town referendum ballot questions and candidate ballots will be voted on by secret ballot on Tuesday, July 14, which is the date of Maine’s primary election, state bond issues and MSAD 72 budget referendum ballot.
Town manager Katie Haley told the Sun in an email Wednesday that masks will be required at the polls.
"We will be making every effort to sanitize regularly but ask for the public's help in keeping everyone safe," said Haley, who said this year's proposed spending is lower than last year's.
She said the municipal budget with capital improvements totals $3,618,993, which is the lowest overall budget since 2018.
Residents can request absentee ballots through a link on the town’s website, fryeburgmaine.org, or by calling the town office at (207) 935-2805 up until the day of the election.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until the close of the polls on July 14. State, town and school ballots come in one bundle and the water district ballot is separate. On Friday, it was announced there was an error in the school budget referendum question and a new ballot question will have to be voted on next month.
The Fryeburg Water District Ballots and town ballots can be requested through fryeburgwaterdistrict.org and they can be returned with the envelope provided. The Fryeburg Water District ballot needs to be requested separately.
Voting will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive, a new location for voting this year.
"I'm going to ask everybody please, please, please, please get an absentee ballot and vote absentee," Selectmen's Chair Tom Klinepeter said at their June 25 meeting.
"If you're enrolled in a party, you're going to get five separate ballots," he said.
"With the social distancing, I would hate that it's going to take a while to vote. I voted absentee the other day, and at home, it took me 10 minutes to do it. So if you're going to the booth, somebody could be taking a long time. And I would hate to see people standing outside on a stinking hot day like we've had, or in the middle of a rainstorm," Klinepeter said.
Klinepeter encouraged voters not only to get the ballots but also to ask town officials if they have any questions on the municipal budget.
"You might not like the answer, but we'll try our best to give you an accurate answer," said Klinepeter.
Town Clerk Theresa Shaw said that as of June 30, 231 total ballots had been requested and 55 had been returned.
"I encourage absentee voting, not only to keep our election workers, staff and voters safe, but also due to the amount of time that it will take to fill out all of the ballots," said Haley in and email Wednesday. "With 49 town warrant questions (articles 3-51) on one ballot it will surely take longer than normal in the voting booth."
At the June 25 selectmen's meeting, Selectman Kimberly Clark noted that no one is running for school board in Fryeburg this year. Fryeburg belongs to MSAD 72.
"We need to send an appeal out to the community asking people to step up because we, you know, we definitely want representation on the school board," said Clark.
According to MSAD72.org, Fryeburg has two members whose terms are expiring, Kim DeVries and Marie Struven, and one position is vacant.
Meanwhile, the MSAD 72 school ballot will have four questions. MSAD 72 covers the Maine towns of Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Lovell, Stoneham, Stow, Sweden and in New Hampshire Chatham.
There are two seats open at the Fryeburg Water District, with Greg Huang-Dale and Steven Anthony up for re-election. There is nothing else on the ballot. Trustee Jay Ahern may step down. The top three vote-getters will get a seat in the event Ahern resigns and there are write-in candidates, said Huang-Dale.
Ahern could not be reached for comment.
