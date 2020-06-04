FRYEBURG, Maine — Police Chief Joshua Potvin will be on paid administrative leave for as long as it takes, the selectmen's chair told a resident last week.
Joshua Potvin, 43, has been chief since 2014 and had been acting police chief in the spring of that year before being elevated to chief in September of that year.
Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun Potvin had been put on paid administrative leave on May 18.
At the public forum portion of the May 29 meeting, resident Marion Heald Brine asked selectmen and Haley about what was happening with Potvin. The meeting was conducted by Zoom.
"If somebody is suspended under administration paid leave, how long do they get paid for before something is resolved? she asked.
Chairman Tom Klinepeter and Haley replied the person would be put on leave on until his or her status changes.
"It takes as long as it takes to do it, right," said Klinepeter. "You're going to do it right for the the people in the town of Fryeburg and you're going to do it right for the employee. We want to be fair to everybody."
Asked Monday by the Sun, Haley said she had no update.
Lt. Mike McAllister, who Haley said has been with the department for 32 years, is now running the department.
"I don’t see any immediate changes in the operation of the police department," said McAllister in a May 20 email to the Sun. "My focus is insuring the continued services to the citizens of Fryeburg."
The town of Fryeburg’s website says the department, in addition to having a police chief and lieutenant, has one sergeant, three “patrol officers” and nine officers.
"Myself and the officers of the police department would like to thank the citizen of Fryeburg for all the support we have received over the years," said McAllister May 20.
