FRYEBURG, Maine — An impassioned plea by Fryeburg Selectman Kimberly Clarke convinced her fellow board members to ask voters to use $100,000 from surplus funds to address the crumbling sidewalks lining the side streets of the town.
Last Thursday, the board met in person for the first time since the pandemic. At the meeting held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center, the selectmen discussed what to do with "credit reserve funds," which Town Manager Katie Haley said is basically surplus funds totaling about $1.67 million.
During the meeting, Clark proposed, and fellow selectmen agreed, to take $100,000 from the fund and write a warrant article for the next town meeting, asking voters to approve spending this money to improve the town's sidewalks.
Clarke, who is in her second term as selectmen, said one reason she ran for the post was because she felt so strongly that something needed to done about village sidewalks.
She said she had offered to pay to repair the sidewalk in front of her house fixed but was rebuffed. She said that two years ago, she tripped and fell on Oxford Street and has a scar to prove it. She said her foot went out from under her while coming back from dinner at the Oxford House Inn & Restaurant.
On Tuesday, she showed the Sun how the sidewalk in front of her home on Oxford Street is cracked and broken. She also pointed out sidewalks on Elm that the town doesn't even try to maintain and which are undulating and broken up.
"Basically, I think we should have two goals," Clarke said. The first goal would be "identify the ones we want to keep, and repair and maintain those and keep those walkable.
"And the second goal should be to identify the sidewalks we don't want to maintain, dig them up and return that land to the property owners."
The town, she said, continues to make some effort maintaining Oxford Street sidewalks but has abandoned the sidewalks on Elm. In some areas of the village, she said people walk on the street to avoid the sidewalks.
She acknowledged that it's a difficult balance on the part of elected officials to keep property taxes low while also trying to maintain Fryeburg's infrastructure.
"What's happened is, over time, the infrastructure has been neglected to a point that it's going to cost us a lot more to fix," said Clarke, who's a Realtor by trade.
Asked how the sidewalks should be prioritized, Clarke said she thinks the town's Bicycle, Walkways and Trails Committee should look at some recommendations about sidewalks that were made about 12 years ago and update them.
Haley agreed that those documents from around 2009, called "The Bicycle-Pedestrian Plan," would be good to review.
Selectmen's chair Tom Klinepeter said an independent professional should give the town input on which sidewalks should be addressed first.
Resident Nels Liljedahl, who worked on the plan in 2009, said there were experts on that 2009 committee.
During last week's meeting, Clarke said that a previous town manager had focused on saving money, which is why the credit reserve is so large.
"Our sidewalks are crumbling ... our buildings are falling apart," said Clarke. "Money was not put into the infrastructure of this town."
Clarke said the sidewalks on Elm, Smith and Oxford streets should be prioritized.
"If we are going to create a walkable village, we need to start investing money to do it."
Selectmen are also interested in fixing up Main Street sidewalks from Dana Street to Elm, which is to the west of the major construction project on Main Street. Main Street reconstruction now underway will not address the side streets that Clarke wants fixed.
Selectman Rich Murray, who is an Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy, said Clarke had a point and said he had responded to a fall across from the post office.
Klinepeter said the worst sidewalks are on Elm Street. He suggested using "at least $200,000" of the surplus to reduce taxes as well as putting $100,000 toward repairing/replacing sidewalks, but in order to do so, it would have to be put in warrant articles for June town meeting.
Selectmen also are planning to ask voters to use $230,000 from the surplus or Stanley Hill road reconstruction, leaving the town with a credit reserve of about $1 million for emergencies, said Haley and Klinpeter.
Credit reserve money has already been collected by the town, and spending from the surplus won't raise anyone's taxes, said Klinepeter.
Klinepeter also told the Sun that over the past several years, the town has been putting $10,000 away for sidewalk repair but that money has not been used yet.
He said he expects the town will be getting some federal money as well, but it's unclear what it can be spent on.
Clarke made a motion to propose articles to reduce the taxes by $200,000 and to put $100,000 toward sidewalks. It passed 5-0.
Town officials also said contractors are very busy right now and that it may be difficult to find a firm to fix the sidewalks this season.
They are expected to finish the warrant on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.