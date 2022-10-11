FRYEBURG, Maine — Maine’s 172nd Blue Ribbon Classic saw paid attendance for the eight-day fair of 182,902, its best since 2017’s 170,614, according to fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon.
The fair, held Oct. 2-9, saw eight days of great weather, although a few days were on the chilly side.
“A sweatshirt, sweater or jacket took care of that. It was a great week,” said Damon.
A highlight of closing day was a visit by Maine Gov. Janet Mills.
“The governor visited the Farm Museum, the Natural Resource Building and the blacksmith shop, and she had lunch at Emily’s Restaurant and enjoyed meeting with voters,” said Damon.
Attendance at the nightly shows was strong, especially for Saturday’s performance by country music star Nate Smith.
The fair's closing day started out sunny but got overcast with spattering of rain drops accompanied by a drop in temperature; however, that didn't dampen the crowds, as paid attendance stood at 24,917, up slightly from 2021.
The weekly total of 182,902 also topped pre-COVID figures of 165,392 in 2018 and 161,476 in 2019.
It was the highest weekly attendance total since 2017’s 185,247.
It also ompares favorably to past attendance figures of 184,983 in 2000; 189,235 in 2001, 184,533 in 2002, 168,107 in 2003, 199,276 in 2004, 147,317 in 2005, 187,247 in 2007, 145,955 in 2008, 165,441 in 2009, 172,605 in 2010, 160,836 in 2011, 143,741 in 2012, 166,510 in 2013, 152,753 in 2015, and 166,838 in 2016.
Children under 12 got in free every day, and senior citizens over 65 were free on Tuesday of the fair.
The fair annually draws about 300,000 people during its eight-day run. That number includes both paid and free admissions. The all-time record for paid attendance is 199,266, set in 2004.
Daily attendance for the week was: Opening day, Sunday, Oct. 2: 25,064, up 8,829 over 2021; Woodsmen’s Field Day, Oct. 3: 21,648, up 4,838 from 2021; Senior Citizens Day, Oct. 4: 12,677, up 2,933 from 2021; Oct. 5: 14,919, down 3,963 from 2021; Oct. 6: 20,461, up 2,256 over 2021; Oct. 7: 27,071, up 68; Saturday, Oct. 8: Grand Livestock Parade Day, 36,145, up 1,795 over 2021; and Sunday: 24,917, up 329 from 2021.
Daily paid attendance records over the years include:
• Opening Sunday — 29,995 in 2001.
• Monday — 26,017 in 2014.
• Tuesday — 17,014 in 2006.
• Wednesday —21,010 in 2018.
• Thursday — 20,483 in 2009.
• Friday — 31,451 in 2012.
• Saturday — 46,834 in 2000.
• Closing Sunday — 28,011 in 2001.
Ray Lafrance, head of security, said traffic was average and steady, typical of fair week, with Saturday always the worst day.
He said his department handled 15 vehicle accidents “run-of-the mill fender benders and trailer sideswipe scrapes,” with at least two hit-and-runs, including to his own vehicle’s back bumper.
He said the fair had one count of criminal mischief, two criminal trespasses and three disturbances. There were several instances of children being separated from their parents but all were reunited.
There were a few medical alerts as well, “normal for any fair,” he said. “And we had a few fights and typical calls at the camping areas.”
Damon and Lafrance saluted the work of volunteers and workers. “It was a really good fair,” Damon said.
She saluted the new midway operators, Dreamland Amusements.
“The reports I received from people is that the midway rides were clean and their staff was very professional and friendly. They get a A plus-plus, if you ask me,” said Damon.
Taking over next year as musical entertainment management are Ken Muse, son of late fair co-musical manager Kevin Muse; and musician Ken Nelson. They are succeeding the retiring Tony Martineau and John Bliss. Handling the stage contracting duties in the future will be Renee Danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.