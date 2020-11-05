FRYEBURG, Maine — Building Fryeburg as a brand for outdoor enthusiasts was discussed last week at virtual workshops hosted by the town and the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, with help from the Fryeburg Business Association.
Other goals mentioned at the sessions held online from Oct 26-30 were cleaning up a defunct gas station and celebrating the downtown's new sidewalk.
About 40 people attended the first session and 15-20 people took part in subsequent workshops.
Other participants came from the Environmental Protection Agency, USDA, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s office, National Park Service, Maine Office of Tourism and Community Concepts Corp.
Local participants included Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley, Planning board member Charles Buterbaugh, Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford, Eric Meltzer of the Eastern Slope Regional Airport and several business people.
Haley told the Sun in an email that the first goal to come from the workshops is to develop a brand identity” for Fryeburg which would highlight its “natural, recreational, cultural and historical assets.” That would involve taking an inventory of these assets and creating a plan to promote them.
The second goal is to improve the connections between the downtown and the outdoor recreation.
One such project, already underway with the Route 302 reconstruction, is the completion of sidewalk that would run from the Academy past Jockey Cap, Fryeburg Plaza to the Recreation Fields. Haley said it was suggested that the sidewalk's completion could be highlighted with a celebration. For years, selectmen have wanted to make that stretch of road safer for pedestrians like academy students.
The third goal is to “revitalize the downtown” and that could involve projects like cleaning up the defunct Mobile Station and also investigating the possibility of a community wastewater treatment plant. A fourth goal is to grow businesses and particularly those involved in outdoor recreation. Haley said study to determine the need for such businesses could be commissioned and outdoor community events could be planned.
“I had my doubts about this virtual workshop, but you guys did great,” said Haley to the other organizers. “I'm just really overwhelmed by all these offers to help and better the town and it's really exciting and overwhelming.”
Fryeburg planning board member Charles Buterbaugh Friday spoke about the inventory and the marketing. He said a group of about four people would be formed to pursue these ideas.
“When we think about brands, of course, we all think about a logo, right?” asked Buterbaugh rhetorically. “And that's definitely a key part of our identity and how we would kind of represent ourselves visually, to ourselves, to our town and our residents and to others outside of Fryeburg, and we're trying to attract here.
“But there's a lot that kind of sits behind that. Just in terms of, you know, what do we have to offer?”
Fryeburg, said Buterbaugh, could tell its story in a variety of ways through a website and social media. Then it needs a logo and “wayfinding signage”
As an example of what he’s talking about, Buterbaugh pointed to the marketing for Pennsylvania Wilds.
The Pennsylvania Wilds is a 2.1 million acres of public land between New York City and Chicago. It’s website, pawilds.com, touts itself as being a great place to see wildlife like elk, to go for a kayaking trip, or stargazing or hiking among many other activities.
“We saw the presentation from Katie Allen, early on about the Pennsylvania Wild and there's some really cool attractive graphics for how they're sort of redefining that whole region in northern Pennsylvania which had actually spent a lot of time hiking
He said a group of four people would be meeting to discuss the marketing idea.
"Once a draft of this is ready, we will be presenting it back to the community members as well as state and federal partners who attended the workshop," said Buterbaugh in an email Tuesday. "The narrative/core messages will ultimately inform a brand strategy and graphic design process as a new visual identity (logo, brand elements, etc) is designed for Fryeburg, with community engagement along the way to support decision-making. A brand strategy consultant may be engaged to advise and support the brand identity process."
Haley told the Sun in a follow up email Monday that a final planning documents will be generated from the workshops but the work will be ongoing. Among the tasks that should be accomplished is revamping defunct town committees for Bikes/Pedestrians, Beautification, Economic Development, and Parks.
In the coming weeks, Haley will be creating a list of open committees and a summary of their purpose. It will be up to selectmen to fill them.
"We always hear time, and again, even when we did these in person, that a big part of the value of these is the way that they can bring people together who maybe should be working together, but haven't worked together as much and kind of forge those new connections and relationships," said Friday's virtual workshop facilitator Megan McConville who is a Washington D.C. based planning and economic revitalization consultant. “So we hope that those will be lasting amongst you all.”
