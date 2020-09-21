FRYEBURG, Maine — With COVID regulations and the Sept. 10 release of the Maine Principal's Association's "School Sports Guidance: Return to Competitive Activities in Maine," Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director Sue Thurston has been putting in 12-hour days to assure that Raider fall athletes will get the opportunity to take part in interscholastic competition this fall.
However, noticeably absent from Maine athletic fields this autumn will be 11-a-side tackle football.
Even three days into regular season practice, which began Sept. 14, Thurston is not confident enough to release any sports schedules. Helping to leave the schedules up in the air is the MPA statement, "Prior to starting any school-based activity, each school must receive approval from their local governing board. Ultimately, the decision to sponsor these activities will be made at the local level."
While academy trustees and Head of School Erin Mayo have approved FA athletic participation, some schools governed by school boards with a variety of meeting schedules have not yet met to discuss their athletic team's participation.
Further, a school's rating for COVID risk of green, yellow and red can and will impact schedules.
Fryeburg Academy and all Oxford County schools are currently rated "green" — safe and eligible for on-campus, hybrid and virtual learning, and for extra-curricular activities and sports within MPA guidelines.
However, if a school is downgraded to "yellow," on-campus activities would be limited to academics only and a school could potentially be forced to suspend athletics mid-season.
Although she had not yet nailed down schedules, Thurston shared that they will probably involve playing closer opponents irrespective of student population conference affiliation or sport class size.
Opponents, therefore, will likely include large nearby schools Bonny Eagle and Oxford Hills for field hockey and/or soccer. These matchups would never have occurred under prior year's guidelines, but they will give the Raiders opportunities to measure up against schools with student bodies three times larger.
The regular season will be shortened in all sports. Thurston said soccer teams, which regularly have 14-16 regular season contests, may play eight this season. In addition, post-season tournaments for soccer and field hockey have been canceled; those sports will not declare state champions in 2020.
As of this moment, Thurston expects the first Raiders to begin interscholastic competition will be the golf team, opening a single match regular season today (Tuesday).
Two days later, Raider golfers will tee it up for the state qualifying meet.
Maine High School golf is planning to hold state championships as usual.
Other tentative Raider season openers include cross-country on Friday, and field hockey, and boys' and girls' soccer on Saturday.
With issues of bus transportation and COVID safe travel still being worked out, game times and sites (home or away) remain uncertain.
Generally, the practice of varsity and JV teams of the same sport playing at the same site back to back will be followed.
In a major change, each team's home opener (rather than the final regular home game) will serve as "Senior Day," where seniors and their parents are recognized. The intent is to assure each senior is honored, even if schedules are cut short down the road.
Spectators will be required to follow strict guidelines, which includes limiting them to those of the home team across all sports.
In accordance with Maine state requirements limiting outdoor gatherings to 100 persons, a small amount of parents will have the opportunity to view their children's live events.
Thurston is developing a protocol to monitor the 100-person-per-event standard, which includes athletes, officials, coaches, trainers and the athletic director among the 100.
From Thurston's standpoint: "The kids don't care. Their routine is set. They just want to play."
For gridiron athletes, there is ongoing consideration for a short flag football season this fall; also under consideration is a possible short tackle season, likely squeezed in after winter sports end and spring sports start up.
This scenario would require COVID cases decreasing.
To spectators and athletic supporters, Thurston urges respect and strict adherence to rules surrounding attendance. These include mandatory 6-foot social distancing and the wearing of masks.
The athletic director also noted that parents wishing to get spots on the sidelines will increase their chances if they serve "double-duty" on game days. For example, JV teams, awaiting their time on field, will need monitoring in a space away from the game field. Parents will even be encouraged to serve as ballpersons.
Videographers and those who can assist with live streaming will be in demand. It is anticipated that the streaming of games and/or passing game tapes between competing teams for use in local television viewing or other online mediums, will become widespread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.