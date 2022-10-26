FRYEBURG, Maine — After announcing in July that this will be her last year serving as Fryeburg Academy’s head of school, Erin Mayo is taking a similar position in New Jersey.
The Doane Academy Board of Trustees announced last Wednesday that Mayo will be the head of school at the Burlington, N.J., independent preK-12 day school. She is scheduled to start there July 1.
“I am elated and deeply grateful to have been selected as Doane Academy’s next head of school,” Mayo said in a statement. “I was first drawn to Doane by a sense that it lives out its beautifully stated mission and is a place of empowered learning and ethical development. My visit and interactions with the Doane community confirmed this sense and revealed an incredibly vibrant school world.”
Mayo will be the first female head of school at Doane since 1974 and the ninth female head in the school’s history, according to the release.
Founded in 1837, Doane Academy, located 17 miles north of Philadelphia, enrolls 253 students from a total of 56 cities and towns in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, its website says. “Student-teacher ratio is 7-1.”
Mayo, the first female head of school in Fryeburg Academy’s 231-year history, will leave the Raiders at the end of June. “As I reflect on the last nine years and the 221 that came before them, I am amazed and proud of all that we’ve achieved together” Mayo stated last July.
“We developed and delivered on ambitious strategic goals, including expanding campus by 60-plus acres; erecting Shaffner Hall to include the new LaCasce Dining Room, with near-doubled seating capacity, the Theodore Blaich Post-Secondary Counseling Center and the T. Scott Gamwell Student Union; evolving curricular offerings to meet both 21st-century demands and opportunities and the diverse, changing needs of the students we serve; hiring, developing and supporting an outstanding, dedicated faculty; stabilizing and growing enrollment.”
Fryeburg Academy’s enrollment is 578 grade 9-12 students and postgraduate students and 53 faculty members, Boarding School Review said.
Mayo, who had been living in Texas and working at the Episcopal School of Dallas, was selected as the new head of school in November of 2012 and succeeded retiring headmaster Dan Lee, who stepped down after 20 years at the helm on June 30, 2013.
Doane trustees wrote of Mayo: “Her work as a faculty member and in overseeing curricular changes has garnered high praise from community members. Edified by her superb skills of communication, she has been a visionary leader and a solid manager with ‘the ability to do the big picture of strategic planning and see the details necessary for implementation,’ according to one of her colleagues.
Mayo was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1987, where her father, Bernier L. Mayo, was headmaster from 1981-2001. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Georgetown University in 1991 and returned to St. Johnsbury Academy to serve in the admissions office and later, to teach English. Mayo earned her master’s in English Language and Literature from Middlebury College.
In 2001, she became chair of SJA’s English Department and in 2004, assistant headmaster for academics.
Chris Gordon, president of Fryeburg Academy’s Board of Trustees, said a search committee has been formed to find the next head of school. Gordon praised the job Mayo has done.
“Virtually every discussion with me or the trustees has been focused on what is best for our students — today and in their future. This guiding principle has provided us with a clear, driven leader constantly demonstrating integrity, innovation and progress.” he said.
FA trustees listed “some of the notable accomplishments during Mayo’s tenure” at the Academy:
• $1.9 million raised toward the Students in the Center Campaign to construct Shaffner Hall that includes the 21,600 square-foot LaCasce Dining Room, the Theodore Blaich Post-Secondary Counseling Center and the Scott T. Gamwell Student Union.
• Renewal of FA’s 10-year contract with MSAD 72.
• Development of the school’s Outdoor Learning and Research Center facilities and experiential learning opportunities through the installation of a 30-foot climbing wall and extensive low-ropes course.
• Establishment of new pathways and partnerships for commuter-day and boarding student recruitment.
• Successful completion of the Academy’s Association of Independent Schools in New England re-accreditation.
• $1.3 million raised toward the FA Scores! Campaign to construct a new synthetic turf field and complex with outdoor lighting, bleachers, scoreboard, sound system and an expanded spectator seating capacity, which opened recently.
