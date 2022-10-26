Erin Mayo accepts job in New Jersey - family photo

Erin Mayo, seen last Thanksgiving with daughter Maeve, husband Peter (Gurnis) and son Gunnar, has accepted the head of school position at Doane Academy in Burlington, N.J. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — After announcing in July that this will be her last year serving as Fryeburg Academy’s head of school, Erin Mayo is taking a similar position in New Jersey.

The Doane Academy Board of Trustees announced last Wednesday that Mayo will be the head of school at the Burlington, N.J., independent preK-12 day school. She is scheduled to start there July 1.

