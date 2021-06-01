FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy held its Class of 2021 commencement on the athletic field of the academy on Saturday, May 29. A total of 163 students graduated, of which 44 graduated with honors, 22 with high honors and 23 were National Honor Society inductees.
However, the celebrating started early, with the senior car parade, tooting and hooting its way through town on Friday afternoon.
Though rain threatened, the weather cooperated for the outdoor Saturday ceremony, at which face masks were optional, though the crowd of students and family members were requested by the school to practice social distancing.
Still it was in contrast to the pandemic-era Class of 2020 commencement, which for safety reasons, was broken into two ceremonies several weeks apart last July and August, and where masks were strictly required.
At Saturday’s ceremony, the horde of seniors who attended in person — although some, especially the international students, attended remotely — filed in to the processional of Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance, played by the Norumbega Brass Quintet (Michelle Boggs and USM music professor Alan Kaschub on trumpet, Sophia Flood on horn, Parker Kenyon on trombone and Scott Vaillancourt on tuba).
After the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Fryeburg Academy Alma Mater” were sung by Bailey Richardson (Class of 2021) and Taylor Gunther (Class of 2022), respectively, Class President Luke Sekera-Flanders gave the welcome. Class speakers were Luke Reinbach, Lucy Hodgman-Burns and Elias Mahan.
Then, Head of School Erin Mayo and Board of Trustees President Chris Gordon conferred the diplomas, and the class’ changing of the tassels was performed to a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Ayannah Ward, Class of 2022.
The Rev. John Patrick of Denmark Congregational Church, who had performed the invocation, also said the benediction, and the commencement wrapped up with a recessional, “Intrada,” again played by the Norumbega quintet.
And then? It was party time.
