FREEDOM — Seventy-four voters at the Freedom School Meeting in the gym of the elementary school on Monday night dispatched six warrant articles in an efficient 73 minutes, which even included a vote by secret ballot on whether to make the principal’s post full-time.
The entire meeting was conducted with masks on by all participants at all times.
Article No. 1, the school budget of $3,831,955, was recommended by the school board and explained by school board chairperson Todd Giles. Immediately, a citizen rose and amended the article to increase the budget by approximately $25,000, with the intent of restoring the position of principal from 80 percent to full-time, and to restore a teaching position from 80 percent to full-time. Four people spoke against the proposed amendment, and five supported the additional spending.
Opponents spoke about a time when the school population was over 150 and the principal was not a full-time position. Others cited the small enrollment (currently 49) as justification for cutting back on 2/10ths of principal duties and 2/10ths of a teacher.
Giles noted that Freedom, which spends about $33,000 for each elementary school student, ranks second highest in the state for spending per elementary school pupil. He said that for that amount one could pay for tuition, room and board for a UNH in-state student and still have money left over for books and supplies.
Five proponents of the amendment spoke favorably of the education delivered at Freedom Elementary and of the sacrifices and commitment made by staff to maintain a high quality of education during the pandemic.
Although Freedom Elementary went virtual last March, like all N.H. public schools, it has offered face to face learning this year, which has been opted for by over 90 percent of students.
Some suggested that cuts in personnel would further detract from the likelihood that young families would find Freedom an attractive place to live.
Upon calling the question, school board member Jake Stephan presented moderator Don Johnson with a written request for a secret ballot. The request was signed by five citizens, who included the rest of the school board: Giles, Gail Bizer, Brett Taylor and James Yeager.
When the ballots had been counted, the amendment to increase the budget, restoring the principalship to full-time and returning a teaching position to full-time, passed 37-34.
Article No. 1 as amended was promptly declared as carried by Johnson, following a show of “yay” and "nay" voting cards by citizens.
Article No. 2, to adopt Freedom School District's portion of the SAU 13 budget of $178,245 initially resulted in a curious tally. Needing an exact vote count for combining with votes of neighboring SAU towns of Madison and Tamworth, the first tally was unanimous in support at 75-0. But checklist supervisor Carol Stansell quickly noted only 74 registered voters were in attendance. Following a quick recount, Johnson declared the article passed by 64-0.
Article No. 3, to appropriate up to $95,000 for purchase of a new school bus, through authorizing withdrawal of that sum from the capital reserve fund created for bus replacements, drew some questions. Upon clarification, it was noted that while two buses will have been purchased in 2021, one bus was received earlier, during fiscal year 2020-21. The article authorized the purchase of another bus during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Subsequent prompt passage of Article No. 4 restored $40,000 to the school district capital reserve bus fund. Following the new bus purchase, Freedom will have replaced two buses with 218,025 miles and 173,750 miles respectively, within 12 months, while still retaining $185,178.34 in the bus reserve fund.
Article No. 5 promptly passed without discussion, to raise and appropriate $25,000 for the building capital reserve fund.
Article No. 6, a petitioned amendment regarding reinstatement of monies to fund a full principalship and full-time teacher was moved and defeated, as it was rendered moot by the passage of Article I as amended. Upon the advice of the Freedom School District attorney, this procedure left no questions for the state Department of Revenues Administration regarding the intent of the citizens participating in Freedom School meeting.
At 8:13 p.m., the meeting adjourned following no motions of any new business to transact under Article 7.
SAU 13 business administrator Chuck Bates calculated that the Freedom voters had expended a total of $4.195,714.34 during the evening consideration of the school budget and subsequent Articles. This represented a 0.37 percent increase over like budget and warrant articles from the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.