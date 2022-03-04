TAMWORTH — Four people are running for two three-year seats on the Tamworth Planning Board.
The election will be held March 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.at the Kenneth A. Brett School.
Incumbent Sheldon Perry is seeking another term and alternate Nick Grant is seeking a full seat. Planning board member Nicole Maher-Whiteside, who was to be up for re-election, resigned.
Perry and Grant are being challenged by Whipple D. Roberts and John Szczesny.
Grant could not be reached. Roberts did not turn in an essay or a photo by press time but both spoke at Tamworth Candidates Night on Zoom.
John Szczesny
Hi, my name is John Szczesny; I am running for a seat on the planning board in Tamworth.
Whenever I encounter anyone running for any local office my first question is, "Why are you running?" In my case it is because I had a recent experience with several levels of our Tamworth town government and I was somewhat disappointed with the experience.
My issue concerned several dead tree limbs hanging off of the utility lines for several months literally right over the middle of Chinook Trail. I went through all of the time-consuming steps of contacting the various utilities and I was getting nowhere. Since I felt that this was a public safety issue, I then moved on to contacting the town for help. Long story short, everyone was polite but really not that helpful in the long run. I then contacted our state representative, Jerry Knirk, who was very helpful and really made an effort to get some action to actually fix the problem. Between the two of us we were able to get the utility to finally send out a crew who removed the dangerous limbs.
From my perspective, this is an example of kind of issue that local government is for. After speaking to several of my neighbors, I found that there is general agreement that there is a lack of preventative maintenance of the electric, internet, phone, and cable TV lines. This results in far too frequent power outages and service interruptions. There are funds becoming available from state and federal programs for improving rural infrastructure including the power grid and internet reliability. We need for our local officials to be proactive in accessing these programs at no cost to the town. In addition to this I believe the planning board and local government in general should be user friendly and try to find common-sense solutions to local issues.
So that's why I'm running!
A little about me: I have lived the area for the past seven years. I have experience in law enforcement, education, and over 30 years in real estate. I have been actively involved in community organizations and projects throughout my life. I have served on several boards including the Economic Growth Team and a civically oriented homeowners' group in Port St. Lucie, Fla.. I have a Bachelor of Science in political science/government and a master's degree in education.
Thanks, John Szczesny, Tamworth
Sheldon Perry
My name is Sheldon Perry and I am seeking re-election to a third term on the Tamworth Planning Board. As a term is a three-year commitment, I have six years of experience on the planning board, including five years serving as its chair.
It takes as least one term to begin feeling comfortable serving on this important board. My greatest asset is my familiarity with the regulations, ordinances and procedures associated with the planning board and, as such, am a useful and effective member of the board. As chair, I am diligent and organized about documenting all the actions of the planning board and take this position seriously.
Tamworth’s land use procedures, regulations and ordinances are our “guiding light” and must be applied uniformly, consistently and fairly to all our applicants.
If there is a consensus that a regulation, or a portion thereof, does not meet the intent of our master plan, does not meet our current needs or is not consistent with current federal and state laws, then the planning board has an obligation to make the necessary changes. I have been regularly involved in this revision process. Examples include revisions to our scenic road regulations, replacement of our PWSF (cell tower) ordinance and this year’s effort to formulate a groundwater protection ordinance.
I am civic-minded and believe that good governance makes a positive contribution to our community and to our society.
My wife, Nina, and I have been proud residents of Tamworth for 34 years. Our two children attended the KA Brett School and Kennett High School. We are heavily invested in our amazing community. I am a retired cabinetmaker and have the time to meaningfully serve. I would appreciate your March 8 vote for one of the two open seats on the Tamworth Planning Board.
Nicholas Grant
At candidates night, Grant said his family has owned property in Tamworth since 1981 and had been a summer/weekend resident since then. He just retired from school teaching in the Boston area and moved to Tamworth with his wife last spring.
"I'm probably the newest in town, permanently at least, of all the candidates running today," said Grant adding he would like to get to know the town better.
He has been serving on the planning board as an alternate since the summer.
"In the process I have learned a lot," said Grant who listed a number of different planning terms.
Whipple D. Roberts
Roberts had a poor internet connection and was difficult to hear over Zoom. He was born in Tamworth where his family has lived for several generations. He described himself as a centrist with an open mind but would seek to make decisions that would help keep taxes as low as possible.
He went to school in Tamworth and graduated from Kennett High School and served in the National Guard.
"I plan on living in Tamworth for the rest of my life so I thought it would be a good idea to get involved in local politics," said Roberts.
