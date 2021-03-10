CONWAY — Saco District Ranger Jim Innes of the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday briefed selectmen on a prescribed burn set to take place in the spring in the White Mountain National Forest.
The public has an opportunity to offer suggestions to the Forest Service on this project.
The "project area" is about 210 acres abutting the Dandiview neighborhood, Cedar Creek Condominiums and the southern edge of Birch Hill in North Conway.
Innes said the project is "pretty large" and that the goal is to reduce the risk of wildfires in that area.
"The reason we're doing it is to just to reduce fuels in that area," said Innes. "It's a fire-prone system in there. It's a pine stand with pitch pine and blueberry."
The project will involve "prescribed fire" and cutting dead trees.
Prescribed burns consume flammable plant material in a controlled way.
Plans are in place to do controlled burns every five to seven years. The last controlled burn in that area was around 2016.
How much of the project gets done this year depends on weather conditions and how much time the forest service can spend on it. Innes said they have "a lot of burning to do" because last year's controlled burn was put on hold due to COVID-19.
Selectmen's chair David Weathers asked what conditions the forest service needs before starting. Innes said they need days of dry weather before "green up."
Innes said he lives in Dandiview. "I think about that area," he said, adding that there are a lot of mountain bikers and walkers who use the trails there. "All it would take is someone to just flick a cigarette on the ground and away it would go in the proper conditions," he said.
Weathers also asked notification before the burn starts.
Innes said police and fire departments will be noticed. He also said signs will be put up saying a controlled burn is in progress.
A public comment period is currently taking place where people may offer suggestions for how the Forest Service should approach the project. Those comments are due April 2. Innes said a public meeting about the project was held virtually on Monday.
Anyone who wishes to comment may go to tinyurl.com/3r7r9s65. Those needing an alternative means to comment may contact National Environmental Policy Act project planner Scott Hall at scott.hall@usda.gov or (603) 536-6226.
