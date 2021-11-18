BARTLETT — While still in the very early stages, members of the MWV Cooperative District Planning Board have been asked to do a little homework. Representatives for the eight towns were asked to meet and decide what they would like to get out of a possible cooperative at Kennett High School.
The Bartlett Co-op Planning Committee, which is being represented by school board member Scott Grant, along with selectman Gene Chandler and citizen Bob King met Oct. 27 at the fire station in Glen to set board goals. The trio determined a seat at the table providing governance was not as important to them as was a more equitable tuition rate.
“The only thing we don’t necessarily have is a seat at the table for governance," Grant said. "The three of us decided that governance wasn’t a huge deal because we’re members of SAU 9 and we can always speak up that way."
Grant, who was elected vice-chair of the MWV Co-op Committee, shared an overview of how things are going on Nov. 2 with his colleagues at the Bartlett School Board meeting.
“We’ve had excellent participation,” Grant said. “Attorney Matt Upton (of Drummond Woodsome of Portland, Maine, a leading expert in school governance) does an outstanding job. He will not be at our next meeting because the homework for each individual town was to go back to the three people on the committee and sit down and discuss how they felt about certain things.”
Representing Albany are Tim Sorgi, Daniel Bianchino and Anne Merrow; Conway — Joe Lentini, Mark Hounsell (named chairman) and Randy Davison; Eaton — Chris Kennedy and Sue Wiley; Hart’s Location — Helen Brandon, Nancy Ritger and William Hoover; Jackson — Jerry Dougherty, Darlene Ference and Jessica DellaValla; Freedom — Jake Stephan, Joel Rhymer and Sarah Groleau; Madison — Mike Brooks, Steve Bartlett and Jeremy Cox; and Tamworth — Jack Stephan, Kent Hemingway and Dexter Harding.
Grant said the Bartlett subcommittee had a productive meeting.
“The mandate was to research a cooperative committee, which we are doing,” he said, “but a cooperative committee basically entails building a new high school and having a buy-in piece to own the high school, so to speak. We can still have a cooperative but Matt is pushing us to having a joint maintenance agreement because the high school is already owned by Conway. It doesn’t mean we can’t own it but the building is already built.”
All eight towns voted in favor at their 2020 annual school district meetings of exploring the formation of a cooperative school district planning committee.
According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School went into effect July 1, 2007, and is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate "at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes onto a year-to-year basis after 2027.
“We have two more years and we have to notify, with a three-year notice, to say our intent of what we want to do with Conway,” Grant said. “The co-op right now is only addressing the high school because everyone sends their kids to the high school. Other towns unlike us, send kids all the way through K-12 or 7-12.”
The MWV Cooperative District Planning Committee has met twice, initially on Sept. 23 and again on Oct. 20. At the second meeting, Upton asked towns to consider “equity interest among districts? Sending districts — shares? How are they determined? Equalized value? Allocation of ownership needs to be determined.”
Upton also asked towns how they would like to see a co-op governed. According to meeting minutes, he asked “Will everyone have an equal say? Under a joint maintenance agreement, every member of the school board will be a member. Board will have equal representation. If votes are weighted by representative populations, this can be done by creating wards. A joint maintenance agreement eliminates the one man, one vote problem.”
The current formula for operating expenses is based 35 percent on equalized property valuation and 65 percent on the number of students (average daily membership). Capital costs are based 100 percent on equalized valuation for the 9-12 eight-town high school.
Grant, King and Chandler would like to see the average daily membership be 100 percent of the operating costs.
“Bartlett has very high valuation property,” Grant said. “Conway’s valuation is $1.8 billion. Bartlett’s is $1.2 billion roughly and Jackson’s is $500 million. So, when you take those valuations and you put them together, Bartlett has 10 percent of the students at Kennett and we pay almost 24-25 percent of the bill.”
He added: “No matter what happens in this, there are going to be winners and losers in towns. Bartlett’s (hope) would be to go to an all ADM, which I think is the fairest way to do things.”
Bartlett pays about $30,000 per child to educate at Kennett High.
Grant spoke about maintenance costs.
“If you don't own the building,” he said, “then obviously you have to pay a portion of maintenance because basically the area agreement we have right now with Conway, we are in a co-op because we have maintenance trust agreement, we pay SAU 9 for their fees and we pay tuition to Conway.”
The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office in Conway.
“We will meet and hear what other towns have to say,” said Grant. “It’s going to be a fascinating process. It’s a lot of work, but we need to do this now.
In 2000, with the former Kennett High School having outgrown its current location (in today's middle school, where there were six portable classrooms), there was talk of two, three and six-town cooperatives, but ultimately all eight towns came together to try to create a new (7-12) high school and a career and technical center.
But it wasn’t a path without a few potholes. Countless meetings were held leading to the eight towns all putting an article on the school warrants on whether to create the eight-town cooperative district. The first votes were cast on March 14, 2001. The article easily passed in Conway, 981-516; in Eaton, 54-2; in Albany, 52-12; and in Freedom, 108-44.
However, six days later, the co-op essentially died when the people of Jacksons said no by a wide margin, 164-43.
