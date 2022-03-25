FRYEBURG, Maine — A fire destroyed a home and displaced a family in a remote area of town on Thursday afternoon, according to Fryeburg’s fire chief.
Several area fire departments were dispatched to 27 Jack Rabbit Run at about 4:22 p.m. Thursday, said Fire Chief Andrew Dufrense, adding a male occupant suffered minor burns. Jack Rabbit Run is off of Old River Road toward Frog Alley.
“Upon our arrival, the home was fully involved with fire as well as the garage,” said Dufrense.
At the time of the fire, there were two adults and a dog in the home. All made it out. The occupant with minor burns was treated on scene by Fryeburg Rescue.
The Red Cross was notified and is assisting the family, said Dufrense, who was not at liberty to name the family. He said the home was a single-family residence that was owner occupied. Tax records indicate the home is owned by Daniel and Jeannie Roy.
The fire reportedly started in the garage and the cause was still being investigated on Friday.
Other responders included Saco Valley Fire, Lovell, East Conway and Sweden Fire Departments and Fryeburg police.
Firefighters left the scene at about 8 p.m.
Dufresne said it was “challenging from a perspective of where it was located because it was far from pretty much any of the fire stations that were in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.