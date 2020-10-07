CONWAY — Flying embers at an early morning house fire just east of Eidelweiss in Madison were among the hazards firefighters faced, Conway Fire Chief Stephen Solomon said Wednesday.
Solomon said at about 2 a.m. Wednesday occupants at 85 Arlberg Drive were awakened by barking dogs in the residence. They smelled smoke and saw that the house was on fire and escaped from the upper floors — one reportedly through a window. No one was injured.
According to tax records, 85 Arlberg Drive, a two-story Colonial-style home built in 1994, is owned by Troy Feller. Arlberg Drive is south of Pea Porridge Pond and just over the Madison border between Town Line Road and Brenner Drive.
According to Carroll County House of Corrections Superintendent Pat Bachelder, Feller is incarcerated in Strafford County.
Solomon said the house was occupied by friends/caretakers. Reached Wednesday afternoon, Solomon said while he hadn’t had a chance to talk to the occupants, he reported that “two of them had to go out the second-floor window to escape and the third one was able to make the stairs and get out the door.
“When we arrived, the building was fully involved and through the roof already.”
The home apparently didn’t have working smoke detectors, he said.
Embers were falling on a nearby home about 150 feet away as well as in neighboring woods. After determining nobody was in the house at 101 Arlberg Drive, firefighters put water on it as to prevent the fire from spreading. They also extinguished spot fires in the woods before turning their attention back to 85 Arlberg, which was already a total loss and could not be saved.
“When I pulled up, it was literally raining hot embers, and all you can do at that point is hope you can get there fast enough to make a difference,” said Solomon.
“The heat from the fire creates enough lift to pick up burning pieces of the building and send them flying. We are not talking like embers from your wood stove. We are talking about large chunks of flaming material that is flying through the air,” Solomon said.
Asked about the drought, Solomon said the “little bit” of rain that the area has had helped “likely prevented a major wildfire this morning” by wetting the leaves.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. The following fire departments assisted: Center Conway, Madison North Conway and Red Stone. East Conway Fire covered the Conway Village station.
“The firefighters worked hard and did a good job,” said Solomon, noting they saved a neighboring house and prevented fire from spreading in the woods.
