“Stoked to declare my candidacy for Selectman today at the Conway Town Hall,” Ryan Shepard, who was the first person to tile for town or school office on Wednesday on the opening day of the 10-day period, shared on his Facebook page. “Let's work together to move Conway forward!” (COURTESY PHOTO)
Amy Snow has filed to run for Conway School Board. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
CONWAY — The 10-day filing period to declare candidacy for Conway town and school offices opened Wednesday and started off slowly. Four people signed up on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
On Wednesday, incumbent Rodney King for a fifth three-year term as police commissioner; incumbent Eliza Grant for a second three-year seat on the planning board; and political newcomer Ryan Shepard filed for one of the two three-year selectman seats.
On the school slate, Amy Snow signed up for one of the three three-year seats on the school board.
On Thursday, municipal budget committee chair Peter Donohoe and newcomer Michael Lacey signed up for three-year terms. There are four vacancies on the committtee.
Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell noted, “There’s still nine days to go.”
Inkell also thought Thursday's snowstorm may have impacted signups.
The deadline to sign up is March 3 at 5 p.m. at the Conway Town Hall.
Shepard in all likelihood will face a contested race. Incumbents Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers confirmed on Feb. 16 they intend to run again.
Shepard moved from Rochester, N.Y., to Conway in October 2021 to accept a management position at REI, an outdoor sports equipment and retailer in North Conway.
“When I first moved here, I really fell in love with the town and not to glamorize it, it's a great community,” he said by phone Wednesday. “The people here I love talking with them, I have met so many different folks. Part of my job in retail management right now is interacting with the folks in this community and it's always been this great experience.”
He added: “I made a point of just really paying attention to what's going on in town and what the issues are and what's happening. I wanted to give back, and I still want to give back. I felt that running for the select board would be a great way to do that. I would bring a different perspective. I know I'm from ‘away’ and that in one way could work against me, but on the other hand, it's a different perspective and a different viewpoint.”
He said his goal "is to work with the people of Conway to work together and move the whole town forward,” he said. “I believe we can modernize without taking away from the identity of the town. I know that's very important to a lot of people that are very passionate about keeping Conway, this idyllic destination and I don't want to lose sight of that at all.”
Shepard’s campaign is in full motion as “Shepard for Conway Select Board” bumper stickers are now available according to his Facebook page.
Snow, who worked in the Conway School District for 15 years, first as a part-time substitute teacher, then a full-time sub and later as a full-time paraprofessional, was president of the Conway Education Support Personnel union for five years.
She is currently the municipal bookkeeper and clerk for the Conway Village Fire District.
Snow has a passion for education and is a strong believer in community service. “The only way I can make a difference is to get involved,” she said by phone Thursday, adding she wants “to make sure the school board follows its strategic plan” when it comes to educational decisions.
Incumbents Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Capozzoli is finishing up her third three-year term and Mosca, his second.
Mike DiGregorio, who was appointed by selectmen to fill the rest of Jessica Whitelaw’s term after the school board was unable to pick a candidate, said he plans to run for a full term.
Town voting will be on April 11 at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
