CONWAY — The 10-day filing period to declare candidacy for Conway town and school offices opened Wednesday and started off slowly. Four people signed up on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

On Wednesday, incumbent Rodney King for a fifth three-year term as police commissioner; incumbent Eliza Grant for a second three-year seat on the planning board; and political newcomer Ryan Shepard filed for one of the two three-year selectman seats.

