CONWAY — Thanks to a five-year Career Pathways federal grant, 37 students have been attending STEM camp during vacation week. It was led by White Mountain Science Inc. of Littleton at the Pine Tree School in Center Conway.
“It’s been great,” SAU 9 Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson said Thursday, as some kids nearby worked on a 3-D printer, while others perfected an elevated marble run and still others designed games on their computer tablets.
“As a result of the pandemic, a lot of students have missed out on a lot of opportunities,” she said. “So we’re taking a look at times like summer and vacation weeks to provide engaging programming.”
Wilson said they got the idea to partner with White Mountain Science to offer a STEM camp for four days this week for kids in grades 3-6.
“We had room for 20 kids, we had 37 sign up, so we worked with White Mountain Science and accommodated all of the students,” she said of the group that does science enrichment around the state.
White Mountain Science instructors Erin Glocke and Emily Stanislawski were at Pine Tree, as well as several SAU 9 teachers (Peg Horan from Pine Tree and Karen Arendt from Josiah Bartlett Elementary School).
Glocke commented: “The students have a lot of energy and really seemed to enjoy themselves. We’ve given them a taste of a lot of different themes from robotics to game design, 3-D printing and laser cutting.”
On Friday, the student were set to learn how to do stop-motion animation.
“They’re cranking and having fun,” said Wilson. “We also have four middle school student leaders who we are paying to be here this week.
“Last year, we were invited as one of four districts in the state of New Hampshire to participate in this grant,” Wilson explained. “The grant was written by the New Hampshire Learning Initiative and funded through the US Department of Education.”
“It’s $50,000 a year over five years,” she said.
To be eligible for the grant, SAU 9 needed to have a solid 21st Century Community Learning Center program, which is Project SUCCEED, serving children in Conway’s three elementary schools with a before- and after-school program. It also had to have a demonstrated commitment to a competency-based approach to education.
“We also had to have a strong community partner and we were able to get a commitment from Eastern Slope Aviation to be a community partner with us for STEM work, and because of that, we’re able to access these funds.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard and Wilson have a long-term goal.
“Hopefully, by the end of five years, our goal is to make sure that by the time all of our students graduate from high school, every single one of them will have either an internship and industry-recognized credential or an extended learning opportunity experience as part of their high school program,” Wilson said.
She added: “It’s not about them trying to figure out by the time they’re 15, that ‘I want to be a lawyer or a doctor’ or anything like that. It’s just trying to help them kind of figure out ‘When I leave high school, what are my interests and strengths and might they lead to different pathways? And what are the types of things that I might be interested in?’”
One of the offshoots of the grant has been the opportunity to work with the Parent Information Center for New Hampshire, which helped create a series of focus groups for students and parents.
“We have to try to figure out what are the different ways that we can best communicate with people that are potentially not as easily able to access some of the opportunities,” said Wilson.
“How do we make sure that everybody knows what those opportunities are? How to access them? How to make sure that people know those opportunities are relevant and for them, as well? And then what other kinds of ways would they like to explore some of these things?” she asked.
Wilson said an advisory committee oversees the Out of School Time Career Pathways grant for the SAU. Currently serving on it with her are Virginia Schrader, executive director of the MWV Career and Technical Center; Christine Thompson, grants and Title I coordinator for the Conway School District; Nicki Chewing, director of Mount Washington Valley Academy; Casey Foye, Learning Through Connections teacher at Kennett Middle School; Joe Yahna, principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School; Joe Riddensdale, STEM Aviation teacher at MWVCTC; Jessica Della Valla; Tim Neugebauer, Project SUCCEED director, and Ed Bergeron from Eastern Slope Aviation Academy.
Next year, the committee will expand an include representation from parents and students.
