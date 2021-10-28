CONWAY — While Halloween can be a time of revelry, the father of a Conway teen killed 29 years ago in a drunk driving crash is urging teenagers to use their heads before getting behind the wheel or into a car with their friends.
Three Kennett High School students were killed on Oct. 24, 1992, in Parsonsfield, Maine, when the car they were riding in went off the road and struck a tree. Killed were Adam Hounsell, 16, Katherine McSherry, 15, and Melissa Monahan, 15, all of Conway. They were coming home from a party, said news reports at the time.
John McSherry, the father of Katherine McSherry who now resides in Key Largo, Fla., asked the Sun to warn young people this month, about the dangers of drunken driving.
Responders found Katherine McSherry lying in the road. Hounsell and Monahan were in the car and died on the way to the hospital.
“Your readers should be reminded, especially parents and teenagers, what a huge disaster can be caused by drunk driving or riding with a drunk,” said McSherry, who shared a photo of his daughter’s grave in Fryeburg, Maine.
The driver, Padraic Bean of Conway and 19 at the time of the crash, later pleaded guilty in York County Maine Superior Court three counts of manslaughter.
He was sentenced to 12 years in jail with four years suspended, and six years’ probation. Bean also was ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to the victims’ families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.