CONWAY — Ready or not, here comes fall, with the arrival of the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m. EDT.
Whether you are doing a guided nature-viewing paddle on the Androscoggin River with Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, or plying the waters of the Saco; whether you take a scenic chairlift ride or the Conway Scenic Railroad’s Mountaineer train through Crawford Notch; whether hiking or mountain biking, let alone attending a craft fair or just taking a drive along the scenic Kancamagus Highway, the White Mountains are a great place to enjoy the best of Mother Nature’s annual spectacular display.
“I’m calling it a vagabond fall: The color will be wandering and a bit all over the place, depending on the elevation, geography and timing,” said Jack Burnett, managing editor of the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, published by Yankee Magazine of Dublin.
The current edition of Yankee Magazine, by the way, features an aerial photo of the fall color explosion as seen on the Kancamagus Highway. The issue names the Kanc (Route 112) as one of its top “Magnificent 7” foliage drives and also has a story on “Peaking on Mount Washington.”
Burnett continued: “I’m thinking it’s going to be a later season, the third or fourth week of October, due to all the various factors, from moisture and delayed colder night temperatures (which is what you want for foliage, in the 40s at night) and of course, the drought earlier in the summer and the moths’ impact on the vegetation.
“I am thinking it’s going to be an especially red year, and I am wearing a red sweater in honor of that anticipation — with the air conditioner on in my office because it’s not yet that cool,” he added.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of science and research for the Mount Washington Observatory, said that precipitation in North Conway as of Wednesday was 34.08 inches, compared with the 30-year average of 35.63 inches year to date.
North Conway for September had received 4.35 inches, compared with the “normal” of 3.67 inches for the entire month.
The Obs’ Summit Weather Station atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington recorded as of Wednesday 55.62 inches, down from the normal of 65.8 inches.
Foliage prognosticators will have to see how this year’s colorful display pans out as Mother Nature and Jack Frost do their annual foliage tango.
“The White Mountains are renowned as a fall foliage destination, and we are expecting another strong season,” said Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association of Woodstock, when contacted Wednesday.
Asked how the summer went, Reardon said business for most attractions was “somewhere between 2019 and 2021 levels, which was good. Of course,” she said, “we were happy to see our Canadian visitors return (now that the border is once again open.”
As for the fall, “attractions still open are reporting strong visitation,” she said. And we are receiving bookings for motorcoach tours. Our office has put together three-day visitation tours so we encourage people to look at our website (visitwhitemountains.com) to those. We are encouraging visitors to visit during the midweek to try and relieve some of the stress that our roadways receive.”
On this side of the Kanc, local attractions include Cranmore Mountain Resort, with its Skimobile Express chairlift rides and Adventure Park, offering family mountain bike rides; the Mt. Washington Auto Road (“The Road to the Sky,” offering views that Circus showman P.T. Barnum called “the Second Greatest Show in the World”); the Mount Washington Cog Railway (built in 1869 and nicknamed “the Railway to the Moon” and never disappointing); the Conway Scenic Railroad with its aforementioned Mountaineer Crawford Notch excursions, along with trips to Sawyer’s River in Crawford Notch and Conway Village; and Story Land and Santa’s Village (both open weekends), to name a few.
“We’re expecting a busy fall,” concurred new Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz, a chamber veteran who succeeded Janice Crawford in August.
“It’s been a busy summer, with challenges, and it’s looking like it will be a busy fall,” said Cruz, who encouraged visitors to call ahead to make sure that restaurants and other points of interest are open the days of their visit as many businesses have had to curtail their hours or days of operation due to the staffing shortages that have impacted not just the valley but the entire state.
She said the chamber’s campaign of stressing courtesy played out well this summer, when many restaurants, attractions, and stores continued to work to provide quality service despite the ongoing employee shortage.
“We encourage visitors to ‘Hire a Guide’ (for taking a hike) and ‘Take the Pledge,’ (to respect natural resources) and to ‘Live Like a Local and Learn from a Local,’ which is all about treating servers with respect when you go into a shop or to a restaurant or bar. It’s all about making our visitors feel welcome and treating our locals with respect in return,” said Cruz.
While acknowledging that COVID and its variants are still with us, Cruz and others noted that after the height of the pandemic two years ago, (vaccine) “boosted” people are loving the idea of getting back to traditional fall celebrations and activities.
That said, she outlined a few upcoming seasonal event highlights, highlighted by today’s 25th annual Jen’s Friends “Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore Mountain Resort Sept. 17, which gets underway at 9:30 a.m. For more, go to jensfriends.org.
Other fall event highlights?
• Join Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s “Beyond the Valley” Adventure Fest today at Leura Hill Eastman Center at Fryeburg Academy at 7 p.m. for a talk by Enock Glidden on How Can I? My Ascent of El Capitan” and a talk by National Geographic explorer and author Mark Jenkins, “Vietnam Underground: the Viet Cong, Spelunkers and the Biggest Cave on Earth.” Go to tinmountain.org.
• Settlers Green: Fall Festival, Sept. 24; Pups & Pints, Sept. 30; Food Trucks, Oct. 8 and Nov. 25: the sixth annual Busker Festival and Tuckerman Brewing Co. Pop Up Beer Garden, Oct. 8; the annual Boo Bash, Oct. 28; and the always well-attended Bring A Friend shopping extravaganza on Nov. 4 to kick off the holiday shopping season, culminating with Black Friday special hours on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving this year. For more, go to settlersgreen.com.
• Trails for Tails: The Conway Area Humane Society presents this fundraiser at Great Glen Trails Sept. 24. For more on how to participate at the event or on your own schedule, go to conwayhumane.org.
• The Fryeburg Fair returns to the fairgrounds Oct. 2-9, once again offering more things to see and do in eight days this side of the mountains that is barely humanly possible — but always fun.
The nightly entertainment schedule includes: Nouveau Redneck (Monday), The Eli Young Band (Tuesday), Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience (Wednesday), Rave X, The Outer Limits Tour Freestyle Motorsports Show (Thursday), and Alexandra Kay (Friday) & Nate Smith (Saturday). Go to fryeburgfair.org for the entire fair preview.
The Sandwich Fair is set for the picture-perfect town of Center Sandwich Oct. 8-10, with entertainment, rides, food and agricultural exhibits and demonstrations. For more, go to the sandwichfair.org.
• Craft fairs: the MWV Fall Crafts Fair returns to North Conway’s Schouler Park Oct. 1-2 and the Leaf Peeper’s Craft Fair is there Oct. 15-16. The Gibson Center for Senior Services, meanwhile, hosts its Columbus Day Craft Fair Oct. 8-9.
• Jackson Historical Society’s 2022 White Mountain Art Sale. Call (603) 383-4060 or go to jacksonhistory.org for details about this annual event.
• Music: From Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway and Ledge Brewing in Intervale, to indoor area pubs and Mountaintop Music Center, the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center and Stone Mountain Arts Center, you’ll find music to suit your taste, including Miami Spice at the Majestic Theatre in Conway tonight. Also at the Majestic, the Portland Jazz Orchestra Sept. 30, Beg, Steal or Borrow Oct. 8 and the Cold River Radio Show Oct. 16,
• The 38th Return of the Pumpkin People, presented by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Oct. 1-31. Always a highlight of the fall season in the White Mountains, this annual creative display of all things pumpkin draws interest from throughout the world, according to Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber.
She said: “We have already had calls and emails from 400 people requesting maps and ballots so far.
People always so look forward to the Pumpkin People, and this year’s is looking to already be one of the best ever,” said Flammia Wednesday.
She said the map of the participating properties has gone to the printer’s and ought to be available at the chamber’s office in Jackson by Sept. 20. They can be obtained online as well at jacksonnh.com.
“I expect more than 60 participating properties; I don’t yet know how many Settlers Green stores will be participating so that will impact the total. But it’s for properties from Jackson to Bartlett, Glen, Intervale, North Conway and Conway,” said Flammia.
The highlight of this year’s Pumpkin People monthlong display will once again be the “All Things Pumpkin Festival,” set for Oct. 22-23.
The New England Invitational Pumpkin Carving Competition takes place all day Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. when each team will have to have eight pumpkins carved and ready for display. First place receives a $300 purse and the title of New England’s Premiere Pumpkin Carvers. Prizes are awarded for second and third place as well.
Immediately following the judging, winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The pumpkins will remain lighted for viewing throughout the early evening. On Sunday, Oct. 24, starting at 10 a.m., the incredible carved pumpkins will be on sale.
Throughout the day there will be lots of activities for kids, moms and dads. And the “All Things Pumpkin Tour” will be running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Local businesses throughout the area will have special tastings and pumpkin fun running throughout the end of the month. We have much more than just the beautifully colored leaves for you to enjoy,” noted Flammia about the picturesque mountain village of Jackson, reached via the Jackson Honeymoon Covered Bridge.
Be sure to request a brochure by emailing info@jacksonnh.com.
Also offering its own “Return of the Pumpkin People” display for the third year is the Fryeburg Business Association (details can be found on the FBA’s Facebook page).
This year’s theme is “Find It In Fryeburg.” Judging is to take place by Oct. 17, and displays are to be taken down Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded for creativity and presentation. To register and find out more, email FBA@fryeburgbusiness.com.
Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes says it’s going to be a fun fall at the in-town North Conway resort, which is in the midst of a new base lodge construction project.
Among the highlights: The Mountain Adventure Park, which includes Mountain Coaster, Soaring Eagle Zip Ride and Giant Swing. Tickets are sold in two-hour time blocks and include unlimited rides for one person during that time block. Each ticket comes with a scenic chairlift ride that can be used at any point throughout the day of their reservation. Tickets during each time block are limited. Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. Day of tickets will be available based on inventory levels.
Bike Park: Full and half-day bike access, learn to downhill clinics, and full rental shop available with NORCO Full Suspension Mountain Bikes, Rossignol Full Suspension Bikes, and Pedal Assist E-Bikes. Tickets can be purchased online or onsite day of, at the main ticket office, or Artist Falls Lodge.
Scenic Chairlift: Perfect way to take in the foliage of the valley. Take a ride to the summit on the scenic chair, and grab a locally-crafted beer or snack at the summit Meister Hut. Single-ride chairlift ride tickets can be purchased online or onsite day of, at the main ticket office, or Artist Falls Lodge.
The Alpine, the new restaurant and bar at the Artist Falls Lodge, will be open alongside fall operations. Offers artisan pizzas, salads, wraps and full bar. For more, go to Cranmore.com.
Also offering scenic chairlift rides, mountain biking and canopy rides through Oct. 10 is Bretton Woods (brettonwoods.com) in Crawford Notch.
As for taking in the fall splendor of the region by train, the Conway Scenic Railroad’s marketing and events coordinator, Brian Solomon, waxes ecstatic about what it’s like to ride any of their three excursions (to Sawyer River, to Conway Village and the Mountaineer through Crawford Notch), but it’s the Notch/now Mountaineer named-train that is the real showstopper.
The Mountaineer consists of 1950s-era streamlined passenger cars to re-create the experience of a post-World War II Transcontinental streamlined train. “Our Mountaineer is running every day through the end of October, and then 11 days in November — which, I feel, is always a great time to take a ride through the Notch, as that’s when the leaves are off the trees and the views are fantastic,” said Solomon, a noted train author and photographer whose big news of the week other than talking about trains is that he is marrying fellow train buff and photographer Kris Sabbinto on Sunday after taking wedding party guests on the CSRR’s Budd Rail Diesel Car to Conway today.
So, congrats to Brian and Kris — but back to the fall foliage runs at the CSRR.
“People come from all over the world to ride the Mountaineer. People should go online to conwayscenic.com to look at availability as bookings are going fas for the Mountaineer, but we have availability of course for our Sawyer River and Valley Trains, as well as for the Mountaineer trains in November,” Solomon said.
Special events will be the CSRR’s annual Pumpkin Patch to Conway Oct. 22-23, when the first 500 children riders will get a free pumpkin to carve, along with events in Conway; and a 470 Railroad Club photographers’ train on Oct. 22.
Another fun way to enjoy the fall is on a theme cruise on the Songo River Queen in nearby Naples, Maine (songoriverqueen.net).
So, from train rides to scenic foliage drives, mountain bike rides, hikes, Pumpkin People and more, fall is a colorful time to visit Mount Washington Valley and the White Mountains.
Let this be your “peak season,” fellow foliage lovers — and we’ll all wait to see whether The Old Farmer’s Almanac is right about just how red this year’s will be.
For more about area events, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or the conwaydailysun.com. To follow the state Division of Travel and Tourism Development’s Fall Foliage Tracker, go to visitnh.gov.
