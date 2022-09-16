CONWAY — Ready or not, here comes fall, with the arrival of the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m. EDT.

Whether you are doing a guided nature-viewing paddle on the Androscoggin River with Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, or plying the waters of the Saco; whether you take a scenic chairlift ride or the Conway Scenic Railroad’s Mountaineer train through Crawford Notch; whether hiking or mountain biking, let alone attending a craft fair or just taking a drive along the scenic Kancamagus Highway, the White Mountains are a great place to enjoy the best of Mother Nature’s annual spectacular display.

