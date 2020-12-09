CONWAY — If enrollment continues to drop while the operating budget keeps trending upward, Conway School Board members say closing an elementary school will become necessary.
“We need to get through this whole COVID-19 (pandemic) and see how many people actually plan on staying here,” Joe Lentini, chair of the Conway School Board, said by phone on Wednesday.
“We know there are families who moved here (because of the virus) who are able to work remotely. The question is will they stay after this?”
As of Oct. 1, total enrollment at the five schools in Conway stood at 1,683: 736 at Kennett High School, an increase of 23 students from Oct. 1, 2019; 281 at Kennett Middle School, a decrease of 40 students; 223 at Conway Elementary School, a decrease of 14 students; 180 at John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, a decrease of four students; and 263 at Pine Tree School in Center Conway, a decrease of 27 students.
Two charter schools now operate in Conway. The Robert Frost Charter School has 40 K-8 students. The newly opened Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School has 146 students in grades K-8.
“There’s no question the charter schools have had an impact on enrollment,” Lentini said.
The first draft of the school district’s budget, unveiled Nov. 9, reflected an initial $2.1 million increase over last year, or just shy of a 6 percent jump, and doesn’t take into account any warrant articles, including possibly more than $1 million to replace all of the windows at Kennett High School. The operating budget in draft form was $38,298,564 when first presented to the Conway School Board on Nov. 9.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the chief culprit for this year's increase is a $1.1 million jump in salaries, from $14,839,177 to $15,987,037. This includes a $532,104 increase for Kennett High and a $366,957 bump at Kennett Middle.
“My gut reaction, at our last meeting was we needed to cut at least a $1 million,” board member Joe Mosca said Nov. 23. “I'll be the first one to bring up looking at the closing of an elementary school, because if we can't do something, then that's something that has to be discussed. We can't not have it as an option.”
Lentini agrees.
“I think Mr. Mosca is correct,” he said. “I think we need to bring back the committee that was looking at what are the metrics for potentially closing an elementary school and start to work the numbers and see if that is where we need to be going.”
Lentini believes the need goes beyond dollars and cents.
“It's not just because of the money. It's the decreasing enrollment that we're seeing, and I've been seeing for a number of years,” he said.
“And with the cost of housing in our area and young families not moving into the area, I think that's something that we're going to have to look at."
On Wednesday, Lentini talked about developing a matrix.
“We need to create a very clear matrix which indicates, when we get to this number, we need to do this,” he said. “Having clear lines on when we need to make a decision will only help us.”
Lentini said such a matrix was used several years ago for the middle school when enrollment dropped to a level where it had to reduce a team of teachers.
If the board ultimately decides to close an elementary school, it would first have to reverse a vote on a resolution a board made almost exactly five years ago. On Dec. 7, 2015, the board voted 4-3 to "continue to support and maintain the educational facilities at the Conway, John Fuller and Pine Tree Elementary Schools."
At the time, board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, Mark Hounsell and Janine McLauchlan voted in the majority, while Lentini, John Skelton and Syndi White opposed the motion.
Hounsell and Davison, who were the school board's representatives to the facilities committee at the time, moved that the school board not close an elementary school.
The facilities committee (which includes Richard; Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9; and Andy Grigel, building and grounds coordinator for the Conway School District) voted 5-0 to approve a resolution and encourage the school board to support it.
The resolution reads: "The Conway School Board's Facilities Committee recommends the adoption of the following: "Whereas, the Conway School Board has considered at length the impacts to the district if we closed one of the district's three elementary schools, and
"Whereas, numerous studies, discussions and meetings have been conducted by the district at considerable cost of money and time, and
"Whereas, the most recent study prepared for the district by New Hampshire School Administrators Association, entitled Assessment of Educational Facility Needs, dated November 30, 2015, hereinafter known as 'the study,' and
"Whereas, the study declares on page 41 through 42 under IX Alternatives Based on the Study for Addressing Future Needs, Alternate 3, that closing an elementary school would be a 'disadvantage' in that it would result in a compromise to our current standards for classroom size in favor of the state guidelines, and
"Whereas, the study confirms previous studies that each of the three elementary schools are within the limits of capacity and the Middle School is underutilized and under capacity, and
"Whereas, the adopted Strategic Plan for the district states the district 'will provide the appropriate facility and physical resources to support the current and future needs of the district' and
"Whereas, there is no data or information given that would conclude that the closing of any one of the three elementary schools would improve the delivery of education to our students in that our mission statement states that we are 'to cultivate the natural inclination to learn by providing an exceptional environment in which students embrace excellence in learning for a lifetime of success' (emphasis added) and the closing of an elementary school would be contrary to both the district's overall mission and the specific components of the Strategic Plan. Now, let it be therefore
"Resolved, The Conway School Board will continue to support and maintain the educational facilities at the Conway, John Fuller and Pine Tree Elementary Schools."
Hounsell said at the time, any future school board can vote to change as it so desires, but "this vote means this school board shall continue to maintain all three schools.
"Everything is on the table, but I think it's time for this board to take something off the table, and that's what this resolution does," he said.
“We can change that,” Lentini said Wednesday. “We can make a decision in the best interests of the school district.”
