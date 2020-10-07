PEMBROKE — The Exit 11 tollbooth plaza on Route 3 in Merrimack is coming out; the attorney general’s office will be releasing a report on police use of force in a case in Albany on Thursday; and ski season pre-sales look good.
These are among the discussions, suggestions, and votes at the state’s Executive Council meeting with the governor on Wednesday.
The council and Gov. Chris Sununu met in person Wednesday with state department commissioners and top officials at the National Guard training complex in Pembroke.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky joined the meeting by phone as he is in a 14-day quarantine due to a recent trip to Colorado.
Albany traffic stop
Volinsky asked Attorney General Gordon MacDonald for an update on an investigation with respect to a state police stop of a man who claims he was mistreated because of his race. MacDonald said he expects his office to release a report on the May 20 matter on Thursday.
According to police records, the incident occurred in Albany and involved State Troopers Margaret Ready and Hawley Rae, who pulled over an operator for a possible vehicle inspection violation.
Jean Ronald Saint Preux, 34, was charged with resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, assault on a police officer and a motor vehicle sticker inspection violation.
On Tuesday, Saint Preux pleaded guilty to disobeying a police officer and received a $620 fine and 180 days in jail, suspended upon good behavior, as reported in The Conway Daily Sun.
Saint Preux also was ordered to pay a $74 fine for having an uninspected vehicle. One charge of simple assault against Trooper Ready was placed on file and a second charge against Trooper Rae was dropped, the newspaper reported.
The proceedings were in Conway Circuit Court before Judge Charles Greenhalgh.
Saint Preux, who is Black, has claimed racial bias in the incident. A video of the encounter was widely distributed on social media.
Saint Preux said police broke his vehicle window and dragged him from the vehicle. Police said he refused repeated requests to provide his license and registration information.
Merrimack toll booth
Of great interest to Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, the council unanimously approved a contract with Busby Construction of Atkinson to get rid of the toll booth structures in Merrimack for about a half-million dollars.
Last winter, the council zeroed out the toll, and the structures have remained vacant on the highway. Pignatelli said while she was wearing a mask, behind it she had “a huge smile.”
She said she spent the past 16 years working with others to eliminate the tolls and “today I get to cross off a huge item on my bucket list.”
Bus relief
The council also learned about relief efforts for the state’s bus industry. As an informational item, the council learned that Sununu has authorized bail-out money for three bus companies whose ridership has suffered due to the pandemic.
Concord Coach and Dartmouth Coach will get a little over $2 million each while C&J Bus Lines of Portsmouth was awarded $3.4 million through the federal CARES Act, which the governor maintains he has sole authority to distribute.
Pignatelli, a Democrat, disagrees with the Republican governor on the federal funds being distributed solely by him and not through the legislature or the council, which meets about every two weeks. She brings it up at the end of every meeting.
‘Take out’ and ski
“Take out, take out, take out. Support your local restaurants,” Sununu said. He urged everyone to get on the phone and online to help support local businesses even if they feel less sure they want to go inside to dine because of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, which has killed 448 residents since March.
Sununu said that last month’s state rooms and meals tax revenue was down 17 percent which was better than he expected and much better than most other states. He said economic bright spots are that ski season pass sales for this winter are little up over last year, which is important to “local tourism.”
He said that perhaps many New Englanders are not flying out to ski but staying local.
He said at the end of the month or by mid-November the state should have a better idea on lodging reservations for often lucrative and crucial Christmas vacation week.
Berlin Road
The council also approved about $500,000 for the repair of the roadway for the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin.
Child abuse
The council will get an update in several weeks on child abuse reported by school nurses to the state now that schools are open.
It might be a little early but Commissioner of Health and Human Services Lori Shibinette said she would go back and look at the numbers of reports of child abuse through the schools and give the council a report.
Councilor Ted Gatsas (D-Manchester) has been voicing concerns over the lack of reports since March and has said schools opening might be a chance to help protect more children from abuse. “I am really concerned with the children. My understanding is you’re not getting as many calls as you have before COVID-19,” he said.
Shibinette said they are getting reports and there are many community organizations and neighbors out there with eyes on the children in addition to schools.
Hospitals
The council will also get an update on hospitals and what their financial situation is due to the pandemic. Sununu said overall they are down about 5 percent or $187 million but 60 percent of that is due to two large hospitals’ losses in the southern tier. He said some small rural hospitals are currently in the black but that is for now. They have received three rounds of relief funding.
There is still about $30 billion nationally for hospital help, he noted.
