CONWAY — Selectmen, concerned about rising costs, Tuesday decided to use a modest amount of the fund balance to offset taxes this year and because last year’s rate was unusually low, it’s estimated the 2021 tax will go up by 64 cents.
The fund balance is money the town raised and appropriated but has not spent. However, it’s not cash on hand as the figure includes tax liabilities owed to the town but not necessarily collected. As of Tuesday, the town had about $3 million in the fund balance.
Readers may recall that in the spring of 2020, when town officials were concerned COVID-19 would hamper town revenues, Town Manager Tom Holmes asked voters to vote down a number of warrant articles to pare down spending by about $1.4 million, and voters agreed. This yielded a tax rate of $4.63, down from $5.02 per thousand dollars of property value in 2019.
Tax rates are set in the fall by the state and are influenced by decisions municipalities make at their annual meetings and how much fund balance towns have.
Chairman David Weathers summed up the issue before the board by saying, “So no matter what we do, it’s going to be an increase And the question is, how much of an increase do we want.”
Thibodeau made a motion to use $275,000 from the fund balance to offset taxes. He said the fund balance could be used later to help pay for public works projects. He predicted town expenses would go “haywire” in the future.
Selectman John Colbath seconded the motion and called using $275,000 a “fair compromise.”
Selectmen passed Thibodeau’s motion 5-0.
Finance Director Kathy Golding told selectmen that if they used $450,000 from the fund balance, they would have an estimated tax rate of $5.16 and if they wanted to use $550,000, the maximum she would recommend, they could reduce it to $5.11. The town could have used up to $800,000.
She also calculated the tax rate based on using $275,000 from the fund balance and that brought the tax rate to $5.27.
She told selectmen to consider saving some of the fund balance for next year when taxes could spike as a result of higher costs. However, using no fund balance would increase the taxes to $5.42 which is 40 cents over the 2019 rate.
“My concern is next year, we’ve had a 10.3 percent increase in the health insurance rates this year,” said Golding. “Also, the CPI is probably at its highest that I’ve seen in 10 years. That means we have to budget for a higher increase potentially for the employees.”
Before his motion passed, Thibodeau predicted the selectmen would take heat regardless of what they decided.
“No matter what we do, it’s going to be wrong,” said Thibodeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.