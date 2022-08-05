SANDWICH — A woman was found dead in a house fire Thursday night, according to Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney.
Authorities said that at approximately 10:52 p.m., a call for service was received from a residence at 247 Bennett St. in North Sandwich.
Stewart’s Ambulance Service and Sandwich Fire Department responded and discovered the home fully involved in fire.
The victim was identified as Janet E. Brown, 84. County tax records show the home was owned by Brown.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Friday. The cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death was accidental.
State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey reminds all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home.
“In the event of a fire, immediately exit your home and call 911. Keep exits clear of debris and have a home fire escape plan,” Toomey said.
For more information, call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289.
