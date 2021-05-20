CONWAY — A flock of Eagles received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kennett High School on Wednesday, kicking off the first of three planned Pfizer vaccination events for kids aged 12-18 within SAU 9.
The Pfizer vaccinations, run by the state Department of Health and Human Services, were the first doses to be administered to students under the age of 18 in a local school clinic.
Vaccine clinics are scheduled at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and the Kennett Middle School in Conway today.
“In partnership with Memorial Hospital and the SAU 9 School District we launched our Public Health #covid19vaccine clinics for students ages 12 and up,” the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health posted on its Facebook page. “At our first clinic at Kennett High School (Wednesday) about 80 students joined #TeamPfizer with their first dose shot. We are working to bring vaccines across SAU 9, SAU 13 and SAU 49, to deliver as many first- and second-dose vaccines to students before the school year ends. Special thanks to all of our volunteers who help make it happen!”
“It went very well, from what I’ve heard,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Thursday. “It’s 80 more vaccines than we had the day before in the school.”
Pfizer received FDA clearance to make the two-shot vaccine available to this age group on May 10.
“A number of older kids already have been vaccinated, is kind of the word that we’re getting,” Richard said. “We’re not forcing anyone to get the vaccine. We’re trying to remove any barriers for people looking to get their children vaccinated.”
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said opening up the vaccine to this age group “allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”
She added: “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
Richard said second vaccinations will be administered at the schools three weeks following the initial vaccinations (Wednesday, June 9, at KHS and Friday, June 11, at JBES and KMS).
As of Thursday, there were just two active cases of the virus within SAU 9’s seven schools, both are at Josiah Bartlett Elementary, after being discovered on May 11, and causing 26 people to have to quarantine for 10 days (they can return to school today).
“The slate is almost clean,” Richard said, referring to the SAU 9 website’s COVID dashboard, which lists the active COVID-19 cases; active quarantined (students and staff) and the date of the last reported cases for Josiah Bartlett, Jackson Grammar School (last reported case was on Feb. 5), John H. Fuller School (April 27), Conway Elementary School (April 9), Pine Tree School (April 19), Kennett Middle (April 26) and Kennett High (May 3).
“Looking at the state (COVID-19 case) numbers, Carroll County is the lowest in the state right now,” Richard said. “Our numbers are way down to where we were at the beginning of November.”
The first reported case of the virus in SAU 9 was a student at the high school on Oct. 8.
DHHS announced 149 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Thursday, including just two in Carroll County. “There are now 1,086 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire,” the DHHS COVID report stated.
“Of those with complete information, there are 48 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male.”
There have been 98,091 New Hampshire residents to contract the virus. While 98 percent (95,664) have recovered, one percent (1,341) have died from the coronavirus. There are currently 53 Granite Staters hospitalized due to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.