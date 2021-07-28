OSSIPEE — An Effingham man was recently arrested and charged with breaking into a local church.
The criminal complaints allege that Thomas Saujon, 37, of Effingham, entered Agape Ministries/thrift shop, with the intent to commit theft on May 27 and June 7. The May 27 complaint is filed as a Class A felony and an aggravating factor is that the alleged crime occurred at night. The complaint for July 15 is filed as Class B felony. Both are for burglary.
The probable cause statement written by Det. Sgt. Sean Mask says that Officer Eric Diaz responded on May 28 and based on surveillance found that the crime occurred between 10:30 and 11:15 p.m.
Then on June 8, Agape called police again to say they had another burglary. Twelve dollars appeared to have been taken from the donation jar. Surveillance footage showed the suspect arrived in a dark-colored SUV.
Officer Carrie Blackwood responded and found that the window was broken and and the air conditioning unit had been pulled through the window. This time, $100 was taken from petty cash and an amount less than $25 was taken from the donation jar.
Police reviewed the surveillance footage from both burglaries and found that the suspect was a white male with a bald head, and with tattoos on his arms.
Sgt. Steve Kessler gave Mask information about a possible suspect. A man in a blue Honda Civic was trying to get through the gate at Terrace Pines Campground at approximately 5:48 p.m. on June 7. That same night, Kessler located Saujon and a blue Honda Civic at Pizza Barn which is directly across from the church.
“Sergeant Kessler viewed the surveillance footage from Agape Ministries on June 7, 2021,” said Mask. "Sergeant Kessler believed that the suspect in the vehicle and the vehicle leaving he scene of the crime was Thomas and his blue Honda.”
Mask asked Dispatch to find vehicles registered to Saujon and found he has a blue Honda and a black Jeep Compass. Police believe he used the Jeep on May 27 and the Honda on June 8.
On June 30, Mask met with Saujon at Saujon's home.
"Thomas ultimately confessed to Detective Sergeant Mask that he was responsible for the burglaries at Agape Ministries / Thrift Shop on May 27, 2021 and June 7, 2021," said Mask in the probable cause statement. "Thomas stated that on both occasions his purpose was to locate money and items in the store to steal."
On July 15, Saujon waived arraignment and entered not guilty pleas through Public Defender Ezra Cahn. Also on July 15, Judge Amy Ignatius released Saujon on personal recognizance bail. He is to be under a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Saujon has a status conference scheduled for Sept. 3 in Carroll County Superior Court. On July 24, Michael Zaino of the law office of Michael Zaino in Hampton became his attorney.
Saujon in May of 2019 was charged with reckless driving after allegedly crashing his car into the Mountainview Station Restaurant on Main Street in Center Ossipee when the restaurant was open and occupied. That matter is still pending and a trial is scheduled in District Court for Sept. 21.
In November of 2019, Saujon was honored as the first graduate of the Carroll County Drug Court program, which he had been in since August of 2018. He received congratulations from Executive Councilor Mike Cryans, Chief Justice Tina Nadeau, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen through her liaison Chuck Henderson.
Paperwork filed in court says that in 2018, he was given a suspended prison sentenced for burglary and placed on probation for four years. Now, Saujon is facing a violation of probation as well due to the burglaries, the paperwork shows.
Anyone with information related to the recent burglaries is asked to call the Ossipee Police Department at 603-539-2011 and speak with Detective Sergeant Sean Mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.