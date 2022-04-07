CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s April Eggs & Issues business leaders' meeting held live via Facebook on Thursday featured SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, who both shared the challenges thrown at local schools by two years of dealing with COVID-19.
The educators shared that the district is still grappling with absenteeism woes. So far this school year, over half of all students in SAU 9 have missed at least 10 days of school.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the council, served as moderator for the 45-minute discussion. He opened by saying Richard and Wilson had experienced several tough years "of managing children, school, teachers, parents and all the concerns that everybody had with the pandemic,” he said. “And a huge thank you to both of you.”
Richard and Wilson both said they recalled Friday, March 13, 2020, as if it were yesterday. That was the last day of “normal” education
“It was Friday the 13th, we leave school, and we're hearing about the COVID pandemic,” Richard recalled.
“I was on the phone with Kadie — I was down at my grandson's birthday party in Amherst. ... We said, hey, we need to have a meeting tomorrow morning. We came back to the office and that Saturday night made the decision we're going to close school for two weeks and go remote.”
He added: “Really, there was no playbook, there was no rules to how we're going to do that. The good news is the work that we did with the strategic plan up to that point allowed us really to become organized. And within a week, we said OK, we're ready to distribute 2,000 Chromebooks devices, we're going to set up a platform for kids to access their education schedules, you name it, and that really was our world for the next four months, especially after we realized we were going to be done until until June.”
Students and saff encountered countless hurdles.
“It was difficult,” said Richard. “It was challenging getting meals to kids, and Google chats forced teachers to become real creative.”
Richard praised the community stepping up to navigate a pathway through the virus. That included pulling off two successful graduation ceremonies atop of Cranmore Mountain Resort via chairlift.
Wilson said entering the summer of 2020, there was a lot of hope that “we were kind of beyond the worst of this” pandemic.
“We were planning to come back to school, we weren't 100 percent sure of how that was going to look if we would deal to do it,” she said. “But we were committed to providing five days of face-to-face instruction for all students. And that was really our goal."
Wilson said administrators sought public input. “We ended up holding over 20 or 25 different virtual learning and listening sessions, where we invited people in online to be able to share their concerns.
“As a result of those listening sessions, we realized we had to kind of change our plans, because our plan had been everybody face-to-face. And there was a significant portion of our community that wanted a remote option," she said.
Wilson said staff looked at different schedules from hybrids to every two weeks face-to-face, not to half days.
"At the end of the day," she said, "we decided that we would run kind of two parallel programs, and that families would have the option to be able to choose," either face to face or remote, "and then we asked them to make a decision for the first half of the school year.”
The 2020-21 school year saw a number of changes.
Though face-to-face, "it still wasn't a traditional typical educational experience. And that has impacts on students.”
Wilson said SAU 9, which encompasses seven schools, endured over 1,000 quarantines that school year.
“That's tricky when kids are out for 10 days,” she said. “And then they come back and then the teacher is out because they were in close contact. Then they come back, and how do we make sure that that student who's out for 10 days can still access the learning that's going on?”
In the summer of 2021 with high school and middle school students able to get vaccinated, things again looked encouraging heading into fall, but then the Omicron variant arrived. The SAU had over 100 cases in the week following Christmas recess.
“It was really hard,” Richard said. “There was COVID fatigue. It seemed like the goalposts kept moving.”
Wilson said as of Wednesday 58 percent of the students in SAU 9 have missed at least 10 days of school over the course of this school year.
“When you look at more than 15 days, or more than three weeks, we're at 35 percent of our students and students who've missed more than four weeks, they’re missing more than an entire month of school — it’s more than 20 percent of our kids and it's only April.”
Richard said the topic of absenteeism will be a big topic at Monday night's school board meeting.
“I know for a fact that that many days for a student to miss really puts a huge strain on their ability to move forward,” said Cuddy.
Richard sees the SAU moving from pandemic to endemic stage and “a return to normalcy.”
Cuddy thanked Richard and Wilson. “I'm so happy that you were able to come today and and really let the community know, all the obstacles are the emotional tension, staffing, absenteeism, all those things were all such a huge impact on on education.”
