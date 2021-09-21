CONWAY — Schools will offer in-person face-to-face instruction five days a week during this COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the message state Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut shared with superintendents across New Hampshire last Thursday in an email titled, “Instructional Guidance for Responding to COVID in the Learning Environment.”
“As the school year begins and we are seeing COVID-19 cases in our learning environments, questions have come up relative to our ability to support students who are not able to participate in in-person instruction,” Edelblut wrote.
“That limitation may be because they have contracted COVID-19, are a household contact of someone with COVID-19 required to quarantine or have other family circumstances that prevent them from participating in in-person instruction.”
He continued: “With the cessation of the state of emergency, and to be compliant with the State Board of Education’s recently advanced remote instruction rules, all schools must offer in-person instruction, five days per week. This offer of in-person instruction extends to all families that want that option and the new advanced rule provides no flexibility in that requirement.”
Cases that would permit remote instruction, he said, include "where the student has contracted COVID-19, are a household contact of someone with COVID-19 required to quarantine or have other family circumstances that prevent them from participating in in-person instruction."
But, he added, such circumstances would be "on a temporary basis, only until the circumstances resolve (e.g., students recover from COVID-19).”
For the last school year, SAU 9 and SAU 13 were among the 12 percent of the New Hampshire districts able to offer and maintain face-to-face education.
“Obviously, the goal is to stay face-to-face,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Tuesday. “We’re going to do what we feel is best and safest for students and staff, and that depends on the number of cases.”
SAU 9 covers Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Pine Tree, Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller Elementary, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar School.
SAU 13 covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth.
Both SAUs opened the 2021-22 school year with in-person instruction.
In 2020, SAU 9 didn’t get its first case of the virus until Oct. 7 but this year it has had 18 cases just since Sept. 2, with all cases popping up at just three of the seven schools. As of Tuesday, there were eight active cases at Kennett High; six at Conway Elementary; and one at Kennett Middle.
“It’s a little weird that it’s just been those three schools,” Richard said, adding, “What we are seeing is if a member of the family gets it, families are impacted a little not more. We have cases of multiple family members, and it appears most cases are from outside the school, and not in-school transmission. We’re dealing with a deeper level of the virus.”
Richard said he was warned by the state Department of Health and Human Services to expect a spike in COVID cases in New Hampshire schools around the middle of October.
“It’s like watching hurricane models,” he said. “Is it going to hit land or go out to sea? I can tell you we are back where were in late January with the number of cases we have — it’s concerning.”
COVID-19 cases are surging among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which reported in its latest weekly count of new pediatric cases — 243,373 — which is about a 240 percent increase since July.
Here in New Hampshire, according to WMUR-Channel 9, health officials said as of last Thursday there have been 25 COVID-19 clusters in the state’s schools over the past two weeks. Of the 146 cases, 92 percent were in children, with the rest staff members.
“Everyone 12 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination among children ages 12-17 is lower than in older groups, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” WMUR reported.
“A look at the New Hampshire numbers shows that 16.25 percent of residents 19 or younger are fully vaccinated, while 19.41 percent have had at least one dose. The percentage of those with one shot has risen a bit over the past two weeks,” WMUR said.
“We’ve not had any clusters here,” said Richard. “The good news with our cases is they aren’t tied together.”
In Bedford, the high school there has had 34 cases of COVID in the first two weeks of classes. Superintendent Mike Fournier told WMUR on Monday his district opened the school year with a COVID outbreak at Memorial Elementary School.
Under a state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education initiative — Safer at School Screening (SASS) Program — asymptomatic testing soon will be available in Bedford schools, starting with staff members.
"That's the thing that is really distracting from teaching kids, is to be constantly talking about masks when you really want to be talking about reading and writing and math," Fournier said.
Locally, the Robert Frost Charter School just committed to the SASS Program.
The Conway School Board voted 3-1-3 last week not to pursue the COVID testing program, which is currently being used in about 35 percent of Granite State schools, including the University of New Hampshire and the Oyster River School District.
