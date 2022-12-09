CONWAY — Crews this week removed four oil tanks and other infrastructure from Eastern Propane Gas and Oil’s bulk storage plant located at 120 Pine St. in North Conway Village.
According to a demolition permit from Conway Town Hall filed by Bob Lefebvre of Eastern Propane and Oil on Oct. 10, and issued by town building inspector David Pandora Oct. 20, the project involved removing all storage tanks, a loading tower and piping.
Jeremy Gibbs, assistant building assessor and code enforcement officer, said Friday he believes Eastern was taking that action because it has relocated its bulk storage to a new facility in Center Conway.
The new facility caused a stir among historical preservationists last year because it was built after razing a 1770s structure that served as the site of Conway’s first town meetings. It was first home to Capt. Joshua Heath and then Ebenezer Burbank.
Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers of North Conway said Friday he understands that Eastern removed four 20,000-gallon tanks from Pine Street for reuse at the Center Conway facility, where it also already has four 10,000-square foot tanks.
“There is an enclosed drive-through structure for trucks so they can fuel up on either side of it,” he said.
On the property tax card, the owner is listed as LP Gas Properties VLLC of Rochester.
The tax card also says that Eastern bought the Pine Street property from Lyman Oil March 9, 2019, for $125,000.
David “Spike” Smith, 65, of Northeast Auto Body said he remembers when Lyman moved its tanks from what is now the Conway Scenic Railroad railyard in 1961 or 1962.
“There used to be an old house at Pine Street there that had been torn down, and there was just a foundation where they put in the tanks,” said Smith on Friday.
Lynn Lyman, daughter of the late Carol and Jesse E. Lyman III, believes that the tanks were relocated from the train station to Pine Street in 1964.
The estimated cost of the demo project was listed at $25,000. The contractor was listed as Gaftek/Berwick Iron and Recycling of Berwick, Maine. Two cranes from the American Crane Co. in Hooksett were at the scene Tuesday and Wednesday, and had the tanks gone by Thursday.
Neighbor Mark Butterfield of Main Street said the work started Tuesday and all of the tanks were down by sunset Wednesday evening.
“On the 6th, a welder welded brackets onto the top of the tanks so that they could be lifted by the cranes,” Butterfield said.
“A friend told me that Facebook had comments from neighbors who were happy to see it go (out of safety concerns due to its proximity for the neighborhood),” said Butterfield.
