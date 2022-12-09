12-07-22 East Oil cranes widest

A pair of cranes from the American Crane Co. of Hooksett lift an oil tank at Eastern Propane and Oil in North Conway on Pine Street on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Crews this week removed four oil tanks and other infrastructure from Eastern Propane Gas and Oil’s bulk storage plant located at 120 Pine St. in North Conway Village.

According to a demolition permit from Conway Town Hall filed by Bob Lefebvre of Eastern Propane and Oil on Oct. 10, and issued by town building inspector David Pandora Oct. 20, the project involved removing all storage tanks, a loading tower and piping.

