CONWAY — For a third consecutive year, the Easter Bunny is going mobile and will team up with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, April 16, visiting neighborhoods in Conway and Albany.
“We’ve had so many people ask for it to happen again,” Assistant Rec Director Michael Lane told the Sun last Thursday.
“People seem to really love it," he said. "I have to say, it’s been one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of here at the Rec.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conway Rec's traditional egg hunt — on the field in back of Conway Elementary — did not take place in either 2020 or 2021, and now it may stay a thing of the past.
“People say they prefer this to the Easter egg hunt,” said Lane.
For each of the past two years, Conway Rec staff, along with the Easter Bunny and his cousin Ernest, traveled across the area in two pickup trucks, delivering candy and good cheer to more than 250 homes.
In 2020, the trek took close to seven hours, while last year it was about six hours.
“We’ll start at 10 a.m. and go until we’re done,” Lane said. “My guess is, we’ll probably be done around 4 p.m., but a lot of that depends on the turnout at the community stops and the weather.”
There is no rainout date. The forecast for April 16, according to Weather Underground, ise partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
One change: This year, there will only be one Easter Bunny on the trail.
“Ernest is unavailable this year,” Lane said. “He’s got another commitment that day, but we have faith that the Easter Bunny will be able to handle the day alone. We’ll be doing more community stops and a little less house-to-house stops along the route.”
He added: “Everyone at the Rec is excited to do this again. I think we all love to share the day with our community.”
Lane said after the Easter Bunny caravan departs Conway Rec at 10 a.m., a community stop is planned at the Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street.
From there, the Bunny will make his way south on Route 16, with a community stop at the Albany Town Hall, before returning up Route 16 and going through Cranmore Shores to American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road for another planned stop.
Next, the caravan will traverse down all of the side streets in Conway Village before heading onto Stark Road, followed by a community stop at Pine Tree School in Center Conway.
The Easter Bunny also will visit the Davis Hill neighborhood before venturing to Redstone with a community stop at the Conway Police Station on East Conway Road.
From there, another community stop is planned for North Conway’s Schouler Park, followed by one in Lamplighter Mobile Home Park before venturing down Washington Street onto West Side Road with a final stop at Frechette Tire on Passaconaway Road.
“We’ll post the exact map on the Conway Rec Facebook page,” said Lane.
“If you’re not on an exact route, go to one of the 11 planned community stops," he advised.
The planned stops offer something for people of all ages, according to Lane.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun things going on,” he said. “We’ll have some dance-offs with the Easter Bunny. There will be some Easter-themed games with some special prizes to be awarded. People will be able to have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. And of course we’ll have candy.”
Lane said live updates of the caravan's progress will be posted on Facebook.
“It’s the best way to follow the Easter Bunny to get an idea when we might be in your neighborhood,” he said.
In the past two years, due to the pandemic, high-fives and hugs with Ernest and the Easter Bunny were not permitted, but those restrictions are not in place this year.
Lane encourages families to get into the spirit of the event.
“For houses directly on the route, signs, streamers, balloons or chalk art are encouraged so the Easter Bunny knows to stop and visit you,” he said. "And, for those traveling to community stops, we encourage you to decorate your vehicles or dress up.”
Prizes will be awarded to the house or person/car at a community stop with the best Easter welcome for the Bunny.
Conway Rec also encourages families to post pictures to its Facebook page with the hashtag #MobileEasterEggHunt2022.
