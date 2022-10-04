CONWAY — One of the perks of being a senior or a lucky junior at Kennett High School is the opportunity to make your mark on the campus every year by painting your assigned parking space.
Thanks to an idea from the student council in 2016, the way has been paved this year for the 197 seniors and juniors who won a parking spot in the annual lottery to personalize their spots.
This year, in conjunction with homecoming week (Sept. 11-17), a contest was held to honor the top spots painted by this year’s flock Eagles. Staff from the school judged the spots virtually and awarded gas cards to the two top artists.
The winners were announced during a school pep rally on Sept. 16.
Taking top honors for the seniors was Tianna Calderon for her tribute to horror movie villains, and she received a $50 gas card. Taking second was Gracie Liebenow, a junior, receiving a $25 gas card.
“Becoming a junior or senior at Kennett and finally receiving a parking spot on campus is a huge privilege and rite of passage from underclassman to upperclassman,” said senior Joce Ansaldi, a member of the KHS student council.
“Not only do students have the luxury of parking on campus, but they have creative license to design and paint whatever they choose on their spot — school appropriate of course,” she said. Students often paint abstract art, recreations of album covers, quotes meaningful to them or their name and let people know that individual “parks here.”
“Everyone is welcome to paint their spot at any point in the school year,” said Anzaldi.
“I personally haven’t painted mine yet but I will be covering it in neon paint so I can easily find it in the snowy winter months.”
Principal Kevin Carpenter looks forward each year to see the new works of art. “I think it’s become a fun tradition for the students,” he said.
Anzaldi and her classmates were assigned their white 4-foot-by-6-foot boxes in the middle of the parking spots in late August, and after paying a $5 fee to the administration were given the green light to paint.
“Students had from then until the morning of Sept. 14 to submit a picture of their parking spot to me,” Anzaldi, who lives in Jackson, said. “I then took the submissions and put them on a virtual ballot for teachers to select their first and second place choice.”
She added: “Teachers were free to use any merit they saw fit to pick a winner, for example, some teachers vote based on skill, others based on comedic creativity (funny quotes) or if they just find themselves drawn to a certain design. The form was sent to all teachers, administrators and staff at KHS and they had until the morning of the pep rally to submit their vote.”
Former administrative assistant Katie Saunders credits 2017 graduates Caroline Jaeger and Maddie Glavin with coming up with the idea of student-painted parking spots in the spring of 2016, and the student council for working with the administration to bring it to fruition.
Carpenter said the students enjoy making “the spots their own.” Anzaldi agrees.
“You can often find students working together to create designs and paint eccentric spots; it brings students together and encourages creativity outside the classroom,” she said.
“It also brightens up the gray parking lot and gives students something to call their own.”
