From left: Abbott DeVries, Peregrine Asbell, Jackson Delano, Jordan Palestrant, Cade Smullen, Miles Wong and Harrison Lacroix, fifth-graders from John H. Fuller, Conway Elementary and Josiah Bartlett, gathered Monday to practice for the Odyssey of the Mind competition in East Lansing, Mich. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Assistant Library Director Jeff Beavers talks to the kids after Monday's skit practice during a meeting of the Conway Public Library's Odyssey of the Mind team, who will soon compete in the world competition. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Skit "judges" (from left) Peregrine Asbell, Cade Smullen, and Miles Wong, all 11, discuss the food during a meeting of the Conway Public Library's Odyssey of the Mind team on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jordan Palestrant, 11, strikes a pose at the beginning of the skit during a meeting of the Conway Public Library's Odyssey of the Mind team. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A group of local fifth-graders from three valley schools will be headed to Michigan State University on Memorial Day weekend to compete as members of the Conway Public Library’s team for the Odyssey of the Mind World Competition, May 24-27.
Conway Public Library Executive Director David Smolen said an anonymous donor made it possible for the seven students and their coaches — Assistant Library Director Jeff Beavers and Tessa Narducci, director of youth services — to go the world competition in East Lansing, Mich. The group will also be accompanied by several parents.
They are set to fly out of Boston’s Logan Airport on May 23 to Detroit, and from there travel by bus to East Lansing, where they will be housed in dormitories with fellow competitors.
The team members — Abbott DeVries, 11, Peregrine Asbell, 11, and Jackson Delano, 10, and Jordan Palestrant, 11, all from John H. Fuller Elementary; Miles Wong, 11, and Harrison Lacroix, 11, from Conway Elementary; and Cade Smullen, 11, from Josiah Bartlett Elementary — rehearsed for their competition on Monday at the library’s Ham Community Room.
They were practicing a skit for the “Most Dramatic Problem Ever” category of the competition.
The energy level was at fever pitch as the students acted out their self-written skit. Roughly based on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” it involved a cooking competition and a steak-growing tree powered by VEX Robotics.
Add comedy, timing, teamwork and a lot of energy, and you’ve got the ingredients for an entertaining skit that earned the students first place in their problem and division when they debuted it at the Odyssey regionals March 25 at Noble High School in Berwick, Maine.
It was the culmination of months of work that began in January, said Narducci and Beavers, who said next year, they hope to start in September.
“They had to write the skit and build the set themselves. They were required to work within a budget and to work as a team. It’s been a lot of fun to watch them grow individually within the group and for it all to come together as a team,” said Narducci.
“It’s a great STEAM exercise — it involves science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics,” she added.
Odyssey of the Mind started in founder Dr. C. Samuel Micklus’ innovative industrial design classes at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J., in the 1970s. In 2019, almost 900 teams participated and almost 500 volunteers helped run the even at Michigan State University.
Beavers noted he loved doing Odyssey of the Mind at his school in Middleburg, Va., from first through eighth grade and that his mother, who was an educator, was his team’s coach.
He hopes other New Hampshire schools will get reinvolved in Odyssey of the Mind. “It once was a going concern throughout the state and in Mount Washington Valley in the 1990s, and we are working to bring it back,” said Beavers.
The kids’ energetic cooking show skit featured Jackson and Jordan as the contestants (Jackson has a dual role, as a contestant and a ghost character, while Jordan plays a contestant who goes through a series of over-the-top reactions. They have a time limit of eight minutes to perform their skit.
According to Beavers, on May 13, a truck will transport the team’s skit props from the two New Hampshire teams competing (Gorham Middle School and the Conway Public Library) as well as 14 from Maine.
More than 850 teams from throughout the world are expected to compete.
“Thousands of kids will be competing, and it’s going to be a memory they can always remember,” said Beavers.
He said the Conway team’s rehearsal on Monday was their first go-through of the skit since placing first in their problem and division in Berwick in March, which qualified them to go to the worlds.
He and Narducci both wanted to credit the tireless work of the team’s volunteers, which include Amy DuFault, Chris Delano and Kelly Horrigan, who have been at almost every practice.
The Sun will follow up on how the kids did in Michigan. For more information, call Conway Public Library at (603) 447-5552.
