CONWAY — A group of local fifth-graders from three valley schools will be headed to Michigan State University on Memorial Day weekend to compete as members of the Conway Public Library’s team for the Odyssey of the Mind World Competition, May 24-27.

Conway Public Library Executive Director David Smolen said an anonymous donor made it possible for the seven students and their coaches — Assistant Library Director Jeff Beavers and Tessa Narducci, director of youth services — to go the world competition in East Lansing, Mich. The group will also be accompanied by several parents.

