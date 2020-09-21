CONWAY — Donald J. Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump, will be making a campaign appearance on behalf of his father on Thursday at the Lobster Trap restaurant located at 2840 West Side Road in North Conway.
The event starts at noon and doors open at 11 a.m.
Donald Trump, Jr., 42, is executive vice president of the Trump Organization and has overseen construction projects in New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas and abroad. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania.
Trump Jr., a divorced father of five young children, is an avid outdoorsman and when he’s not on the campaign trail, he can be found hunting and fishing all over the world.
He is the author of two books: “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” published last year, and, more recently, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible.”
Trump Jr. will be coming here from Holden, Maine, where he will headline a Make America Great Again event and then a fundraiser for Dale Craft, the GOP nominee for Congress in Maine’s 2nd District.
“Donald Trump, Jr. plans to speak with New Hampshire voters about the key differences between his father’s America First agenda, and the failed, 50-year career of Joe Biden,” said a statement from the campaign.
The Lobster Trap event may attract some Democratic demonstrators if former Carroll County Democrats chair Erik Corbett’s event Facebook page is any indication. Titled “Welcome Don Jr. to N. Conway,” the page urges Democrats to “give him a warm Valley welcome. There will be a large supply of Biden/Harris signs, and I encourage you to make and bring your own.”
Meanwhile Vice President Mike Pence will be in Gilford today to deliver remarks at AutoServ Hangar at Gate K at 15 Aviation Way in Gilford. The event starts at 3 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Later that evening, the vice president will return to Washington, D.C.
“During President Trump and Vice President Pence’s administration, they have enacted pro-growth policies, which led to an unemployment rate of 2.4 percent in New Hampshire and 20,800 New Hampshire jobs, including 2,500 manufacturing jobs since President Trump took office,” the Trump campaign said.
Both appearances come on the heels of one made last week made by Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence, who visited the Carroll County Republicans’ Field Office in Conway Village on Sept. 16 along with U.S. Senate candidate Corky Messner of Wolfeboro.
To register to attend the Lobster Trap event, go to tinyurl.com/djtjlobstertrap.
