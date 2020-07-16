CONWAY — To potentially ward off the novel coronavirus from classrooms in the Conway School District, the Conway School Board’s facilities committee is recommending the board purchase four ionization systems to explore their effectiveness, and if it works, 101 more could be bought for all five campuses.
While board members are open to the idea, the majority voted to table discussion on the $26,925 initial purchase and to have Siemens Engineering Services do a presentation at the July 28 board meeting. The board voted 4-1 to go that route on Monday night with chairman Joe Lentini, Courtney Burke, Michelle Capozzoli and Jess Whitelaw in the majority, while Joe Mosca, who chairs the facilities committee, was in the minority. Fellow board members Bill Aughton and Randy Davison did not participate in the Zoom meeting.
Mosca didn’t feel the need for a presentation and wanted to move the project forward as quickly as possible with schools scheduled to open on Aug. 31.
The facility committee (made up of board members Davison and Joe Mosca along with Superintendent Kevin Richard, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and Conway Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel) supported the purchase of the ionizers 4-1 (Davison in the minority).
“Andy Grigel has been working with Siemens to develop a proposal where maintenance staff would install an ionization system in four areas to prove its effectiveness,” Richard shared in his recommendation to the board on Monday. “It would be installed on a unit ventilator in the maintenance office, on a small air handler in the Professional Development Center, and a large and small air handler in the school superintendent’s office. The system would be installed with a ‘downstream’ detection device that would allow the maintenance staff to identify the level of ionization in the air stream of the system (i.e. does it work).”
He added: “The cost to purchase this equipment and integrate it into the existing Siemens energy management system will be $26,925 and should be up and running within a month. The plan would be to show the effectiveness, with an eye towards phasing in ionization systems at the schools over a given period.”
Richard recommended the board approve the plan and pay for it by using some of the 2019-20 fund balance. The maintenance department would report back after a month as to the effectiveness of the systems.
Mosca said St. Anselm College in Manchester and Southern Adventist University in Tennessee are installing ionizers on its campus for the fall.
“I don't think they're going to be spending all kinds of money if they don't think they work,” he said.
Makers of the iWave ionizer say studies conducted in test chambers show that the device can neutralize the virus.
According to Jonathan Woodcock, director of capital planning and projects for St. Anselm College, “a California bio analysis company studied the effectiveness of the iWave machine and found a 90 percent reduction of human coronavirus within 60 minutes under test conditions.”
"We didn't have the ability to sit idle," Woodcock said in an interview with WMUR (Channel 9) on July 7. "We have a responsibility to our community. We could have waited until something came out on the market that was approved by local governing bodies, but we need to make a decision if we are going to have it installed by the time students need to come back to campus."
“How will we know if the test is a success,” Whitelaw asked.
“The ion generators generate positive and negative ions which in turn, combined with hydrogen molecules within the air stream,” Grigel said. “When you eliminate hydrogen molecules from within an airstream, you rid the virus of the ability to live. So, therefore, you will kill the virus by the elimination of the hydrogen within the air stream. So what this ultimately could do is give you a little more confidence in being able to know that your airstream is not part of a contamination problem, it is actually part of the sterilization process.”
He added: “We would tie this into our automation system for the purposes of being able to monitor the amount of positive and negative ions that we are going to be generating. And what we're looking for is a rate of a minimum of 10,000 ions. So, we will be able to view in real-time in our automation system, the performance of the ionization, thus giving you a little more confidence that the air that we are delivering to these air spaces is going to be sterile.”
The idea of starting at the SAU, Grigel explained is “to pick three different size air handlers. A small one, a medium-size, a large one, and a unit ventilator, because that really encompasses all of the equipment within the district.”
Capozzoli thought the board needed a little more information before authorizing the project.
“I understand what the system does,” she said. “I would like more information. Could Siemens come in and do a presentation? Can we see the specs on the system? They have no idea whether it will be effective against COVID, but what is the data that they have that shows its effectiveness?”
“So we would see hard data and scientific reports on its effectiveness,” asked Lentini.
“You would be able to see real-life data on a moment's notice by stepping into my office,” Grigel replied.
Lentini wondered if any other entities were exploring the use of ionizers.
“Disney Cruise Lines just installed in ionization system in one of their cruise ships, it was just completed,” said Grigel. “In light of what's been going on in Florida, I think that was probably a very prudent thing to do.”
Richard was confident Siemens would be willing to do a presentation.
Davison, who was unable to participate in Monday night’s meeting (he and Therese, his wife, were en route to Texas to meet their first grandchild, Austin, born on June 17), voiced his concerns about the ionizers at the June 8 meeting of the board.
“I have reservations on both projects (replacing 551 windows at Kennett High School and installing ionizers) because that's a lot of funding on those the air things,” he said. “That's only for three, and my understanding is we have 111 of them in the district, and, so I did the math on that one, and that's almost like another million dollars.”
