AMHERST — New Hampshire District 2 U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery.
Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian Law, a local businessman, and the issues discussed included inflation, workforce housing and abortion, among others.
Burns is a native of Nashua and was raised in Bedford and is a local business owner who served as Hillsborough County treasurer, winning the election in 2010 over Chris Pappas, who is now the incumbent U.S. representative for District 1.
Burns runs a manufacturing consulting business with a primary focus on pharmaceuticals and is a proponent of industry deregulation.
A graduate of Keene State College, he is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and served as a national youth coalition chair for his 2016 campaign.
Kuster is seeking her sixth term. A New Hampshire native, she is a graduate of Dartmouth College, earned her law degree at Georgetown University, and has been an adoption attorney and lobbyist in Concord.
She serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has been focused on affordable health care, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, and combatting climate change.
She is also known as an ardent supporter of women’s health-care rights and reproductive choice.
The two candidates shook hands as she entered the winery to a room of about 100 members of the chamber. The format for the forum had Burns sitting in a holding room while Kuster went first, with a two-minute opening statement.
They took the same questions from panelists and the audience and made closing statements. Burns followed Kuster, who left for another event.
He claimed after she left that the two are not too far off from each other on the issue of abortion rights, claiming Kuster supports a ban after 24 weeks and cited her statements to WMUR last week.
Former state Sen. Melanie Lesvesque, a Democrat who is running for the 12th District, was listening and she spoke up. She stated that Burns was misstating Kuster on that record.
After the event, Kuster's director of communications, Anne Lentz, clarified: "Annie Kuster believes that women should be able to access abortion care after 24 weeks in cases of rape, incest, health of the mother, and fatal fetal anomaly.”
Kuster began the business forum by discussing the difficulties of the past year from the pandemic, the insurrection at the Capitol, the war in Ukraine and for many, staffing and supply chain issues.
“But we are resilient,” Kuster said in her opening remarks. And she touted the efforts that she and the delegation were able to provide in federal relief during the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Burns said one of the reasons he got into the race was to address supply chain issues for manufacturing, particularly for pharmaceuticals as outsourcing issues and health-care products.
“I’m a business guy, and I am here to work for the people of New Hampshire,” he said charging his opponent is getting money from the big business world and special interest groups.
Burns said he would like to push for more preventive health care, particularly for screening for men’s health, and said he would like to see a single-payer health-care system.
As for D.C. and how it does business with lobbyists, “I want to blow up that system and free up small businesses” who worry about health care costs and other issues.
The two were asked separately wha the federal government could do to reduce inflation.
Burns said the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act is “a boondoggle” that creates more spending and will lead to more inflation.
“I learned this as a kid on a cartoon,” he said where government magically prints more money.
“We have way too many people who want to work but are limited by the federal government,” Burns said in how much work they can do without impacting their benefits.
Kuster said in March 2020 the nation was heading into a total economic collapse with a highly contagious pandemic on its way in. She said she was very proud of actions taken including the creation of the American Rescue Plan Act, help to businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program, and community loans.
She said inflation goes back to Trump’s $2 trillion tax plan and all the spending required to help rescue the nation but said the Inflation Reduction Act will help.
Bringing manufacturing back with measures to produce semiconductors here through the CHIPS Act and addressing infrastructure and improvement with the nation’s ports are now being tackled.
Asked about incentivizing for workforce housing, Burns said there was no need for a federal role and there is actually plenty of housing already. Communities, he said, need to get together and make sure houses have heat.
Printing money and giving it to developers, he said, only drives up the prices. “It’s proven. It’s simple economics. This needs to be taken from a more community basis,” he said.
Kuster said workforce housing is the No. 1 issue she hears as she travels the state.
She noted the vacancy rate in the state for a two-bedroom apartment is now at .5 percent when 5 percent would be closer to healthy.
“We need 20,000 units,” she said and reflected with pride how Congress is incentivizing private businesses to create more affordable housing.
“This is a big difference from my opponent. He believes that federal intervention is not necessary,” Kuster said.
Burns said here needs to be more effort to put back to work those with disabilities.
“We talk about a mental health crisis because we have too many idle people,” he said. “We need to get people working … giving more free money is not going to help.”
Kuster noted only about half of women in the workforce have come back since the height of the pandemic and one issue is the lack of affordability and capacity of child-care centers.
But she gave examples of federal solutions, mentioning Midstate Health Center in Plymouth, which has an employee child care center that received grant aid from several programs, including the Northern Borders program.
With New Hampshire paying energy prices 60 percent higher than in other states, the candidates were asked what they would do to bring down costs.
Burns said he believes the future of energy is in batteries. “But we are not there yet,” he said. “We need more investment in nuclear power,” he said.
Kuster said one of the biggest parts of the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in renewable and clean energy and efficiency efforts.
She said a firm in Milford s putting in a solar array that will allow them to make their own electricity and sell it back to the grid.
“New Hampshire has fallen woefully behind because the governor and Legislature have refused to allow us to invest,” in renewables, Kuster said.
Audience questions included one about their view on abortion.
Kuster said: “I am vehemently pro-choice. My opponent supports a national ban on abortion,” and Kuster noted if Republicans take the House majority in January, the bill he supports to limit abortion in its early stage would be voted on with no exceptions.
She said Burns “talks about an abortion death panel” essentially created to determine whether the abortion could go forward only to save the life of the mother.
Burns said: “My stance on abortion is close to Kuster. I am pro-life,” he said, saying he would support a federal limit at 12 weeks of gestation.
“It’s up to the states now,” Burns said, citing the June Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade “so maybe it’s a moot point.”
During closing comments, Kuster said she is lowering prescription costs, which is one of the biggest things that Congress has accomplished and that her opponent has spent his entire career working for Big Pharma.
The new legislation has capped out-of-pocket and insulin costs and all vaccines for seniors will be free.
“This is the first step,” she said.
Burns said so many small companies cannot afford to offer health insurance and that if he goes to Washington he would work on the single most important issue which is getting health care more affordable.
The election is Nov. 8.
