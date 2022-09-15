shaking hands

Mark Hounsell (left) shakes hands with Mike DiGregorio on Thursday in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, after DiGregorio won the draw to get the Republican slot in the N.H. House District 1 race. Both men tied in Tuesday's primary with 445 votes. DiGregorio will join the top vote-getters, Karen Umberger and Frank McCarthy, on the ballot in November. (ANNA FAY PHOTO)

CONCORD — A tie at the polls between New Hampshire House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell of Conway was resolved Thursday by drawing lots at the Secretary of State's office.

After the Conway polls closed Tuesday night at 7 p.m., DiGregorio and Hounsell both came away with 445 votes in the four-person Republican field for three seats in the district that, after redistricting, covers only Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.