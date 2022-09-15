Mark Hounsell (left) shakes hands with Mike DiGregorio on Thursday in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, after DiGregorio won the draw to get the Republican slot in the N.H. House District 1 race. Both men tied in Tuesday's primary with 445 votes. DiGregorio will join the top vote-getters, Karen Umberger and Frank McCarthy, on the ballot in November. (ANNA FAY PHOTO)
CONCORD — A tie at the polls between New Hampshire House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell of Conway was resolved Thursday by drawing lots at the Secretary of State's office.
After the Conway polls closed Tuesday night at 7 p.m., DiGregorio and Hounsell both came away with 445 votes in the four-person Republican field for three seats in the district that, after redistricting, covers only Conway.
Both men declined to ask for a recount. When that happens, Secretary of State David Scanlan told the Sun, the state uses a leather bottle with numbered wooden balls to break ties. He said the candidates each choose a ball and the balls are placed in the bottle, which is shaken up.
The first ball to roll out declares the winner. On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., it belonged to DiGregorio.
Reached by phone, DiGregorio said he was "pretty happy" to have won but he would have been OK either way.
"I said before, and I'll say it again, Mark's a great guy, and I would have supported him 110 percent," said DiGregorio. "It is it is what it is. We had a nice gentlemen's agreement not to waste time with a recount."
Asked about the numbers, DiGregorio said he picked No. 4 and Hounsell, No. 3.
DiGregorio has been lucky with numbers before. He won just over $1 million in a lottery about 35 years ago.
In a written statement to the Sun, DiGregorio thanked Hounsell (a former selectman, state senator and school board member who now sits on the Conway Planning Board) for his community service of 40 years, the election workers and the people who voted in Tuesday's primary.
Advancing to the Nov. 8 general election with DiGregorio are incumbent Karen Umberger (568 votes) and Frank McCarthy (448).
DiGregorio, who is vice chair of the Carroll County Republican Committee, said his message for the general election is that Republicans need to come out and vote.
He said the difference between the Republican turnout and Democratic turnout at the primary wasn't that great despite the fact that the Republicans had several contested races and the Democrats had none.
"My job as the Carroll County vice chair is to figure out how to get those people out there to vote," said DiGregorio. "So that's what we're going to focus on for the next eight weeks."
The Republicans will face Democrats Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, both incumbents, and newcomer David Paige in November. In Tuesday’s Democratic balloting, Paige got 479 votes, Buco 509 and Woodcock 556 votes.
Hounsell has until Friday evening to ask for a recount but says he will not.
"The process works. I congratulate Mike DiGregorio on his victory," said Hounsell. "I will continue to find ways to help my town, state, and nation. I sincerely thank the many people who trusted me with their vote. This specific event highlights the power that is in each and every vote. I pray the day will come when the apathetic, disengaged and lazy will wake up to this truth and begin acting like the dutiful Americans we are all called to be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.