FREEDOM — A ragtag collection of families vacationing at a local campground and calling themselves the Delaware Water Gap Re-enactment Committee has the ambitious goal of crossing the Delaware River on Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. in 1776, as our first president did, a deed memorialized in the famous painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware."
Their first practice "dry run" was last Friday at Danforth Bay — but they didn't stay dry for long.
Led by Kheli Fallon of Billerica, Mass. and R. Travis Estler III of East Stroudsburg, Pa., who alerted the Sun, the group is a collaboration between five families — the Fallons, Estlers Sweeneys, Williamses and Sheehans. Members range in age from 11 months to 72 years old.
Asked why they're doing it, Fallon responded, "Why? Because we're reenactment artists, we love America, and no better way to pay homage to our country than to re-enact this crossing."
Estler added: "Fireworks? Been done. Flags has been done. We're going bigger. That image of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, we feel like that'll be a real, patriotic boost" to heal a divided nation.
To that end, they placed their rental canoe between two banks of a stream near the bay and had their friends and children pose. The two banks symbolize the national divide and their rented canoe, a bridge. They also sat down in folding chairs in the stream bed for a video interview which is to be posted on conwaydailysun.com.
Asked about previous re-enactments, Fallon provided pictures of "Spicy Brown Mustard: A Rock Opera about Condiments" and "Wrangling Cowboys: A Dedication to the William Tell Overture."
Last Friday's adventure was meant to be a "very soft dry run" as a means of building muscle and soliciting funds in advance of their Christmas morning paddle.
"We're going to evolve over the next six months," Fallon vowed.
"We're gonna get funding hopefully for costumes and uniforms, funding for a canoe, a better boat, because we're just renting a boat today from Danforth Bay — shout-out to Danforth Bay for letting us perform our re-enactment art," she said.
"Ultimately Dec. 25 we're going to be in full uniform, wooden teeth, ponytails, amputations, gangrene — whatever it takes to truly capture the spirit."
Why do this at Danforth Bay? Because that's where they were camping when the idea was conceived. And, as the late former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld might say if he were in this situation, "You make do with the water gap you have, not the water gap you wish you had."
Unfortunately, the canoe's maiden voyage ended seconds after it began when it tipped over, filled with water and sank.
Undaunted, the committee chairs sent the children to the shore and boarded the canoe again for another photo op. The Sun interviewed Fallon and Estler when they returned.
Both were "refreshed" and unsurprised by the capsizing of the canoe.
"We're aware now of the challenge," said Estler, adding that the committee hopes to beat Washington's 11-hour crossing by "at least 20 minutes."
For more information, email dwgrc2022@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.