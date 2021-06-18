Curtain up: Live theater returns to the valley

CONWAY — With few exceptions, the Mount Washington Valley has been without live theater since the COVID-19 pandemic shut just about everything down in March of 2020.
“I think if the pandemic has taught us anything,it is that nothing can or will replace theater,” Joe Longthorne, interim artistic director of The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth, said recently.
“I think if there was something, we would have found it in the last 16 months, and we didn’t. So the fact that we get to return to theater is just super exciting. I like to call it the theatrical Renaissance. I think that’s what we’re about to go through, which is going to be a great time.”
Locally, that Renaissance will begin with Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s production of “James and the Giant Peach,” opening June 24 with subsequent performances June 25-27 and July 1-3 at the Ham Arena in Conway.
The production is a musical by Timothy Allen McDonald based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book.
Generally used for ice skating, the Ham was available as the rink is currently dry and thus was perfect timing for a temporary conversion to a theater.
“The stage is essentially center ice,” said “James and the Giant Peach” director Aimee Frechette, who in her “day job” is principal of the Pine Tree School in Center Conway.
“The audience will be seated on kid-friendly floor mats on the floor with chairs behind them and then in the bleacher seats behind that, to kind of create the rise of a typical theater space. That’s how we’re going about ensuring there are sightlines for everyone.”
Arts in Motion has brought in lighting and curtains but will be using the arena’s sound equipment.
“The acoustics are fantastic, because the space is so vast,” Frechette said. “Their sound equipment is excellent. So far, it’s going great.”
The cast is eager to get back to doing community theater.
“Losing live theater was like losing a best friend,” said Abbie Vaughn, who is playing the magical Ladahlord and has appeared in such past Arts in Motion productions as “Into the Woods” and “Annie Warbucks.”
“I’m beyond thrilled that theater will be returning to the valley, and I am so grateful for the directors who are putting their time and efforts into getting the wheels turning again.”
Grayson Smith who is also part of the “James and the Giant Peach” ensemble cast, is ready to be back on stage not only to perform but to reconnect with friends.
“As a performer, It’s obviously great to have the stage back,” said Smith who has appeared in productions for Arts in Motion as well as M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. “But as a person, being able to rekindle my old relationships, and reunite with my theater family is a feeling that is just as good as returning to the stage.”
In 2020, despite the limitations of the pandemic, attempts were made locally to put on plays.
Advice To The Players in Sandwich offered a summer season of live outdoor productions, including Shakespeare’s “As you Like It.”
M&D launched a series of two-person plays in late summer/early fall, including “Matt and Ben,” “Bakersfield Mist,” “A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” and “The Harry and Sam Monologues,” as well as producing virtual productions.
Arts in Motion held a one-week theater camp at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds. And Barnstormers mounted virtual productions. But it wasn’t the same. And, as M&D discovered, at least for indoor theater, audiences weren’t ready to return.
However, with its upcoming production of “Xanadu,” M&D Artistic Director Mark Sickler says things feel different. “I think just knowing the vaccinations are available and knowing that New Hampshire is one of the few states in the country that’s on track for a 70 percent vaccination rate has certainly helped,” said Sickler, who is directing ‘Xanadu.”
“Our cast is fully vaccinated. Everybody’s super comfortable,” he said.
“Xanadu” is a musical by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar (both of the British rock group Electric Light Orchestra) based on the Universal Pictures film of the same name. It opens July 1 with additional performances Thursdays-Sundays until July 18.
Alicia Tirey, who is playing Urania, says being in a big musical helps things feel like they are getting back to normal.
“It’s really nice to have that sense of community that was taken away,” Tirey said. “When the pandemic started, M&D had to cancel a show (‘Matilda’) that we were only a week out from opening, so to be able to finally come back and put on another show is a sense of success. We made it through this.”
M&D will also be presenting “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, Aug. 5-Aug. 22, and “Clue: On Stage,” based on the board game and Paramount Pictures film, opening Sept. 9 with performances Thursdays-Sundays throughout September.
Sickler is excited about the rehearsal process for “Xanadu,” which he says is the “the perfect show” to return with. After being away from theater for so long, his cast are really giving it their all.
“Everybody that has signed on, they just feel at home,” Sickler said. “They were just so excited to be in the room, working on the process and just being among other human beings for once and not stuck remotely. Not stuck on Zoom or hiding behind a mask. It’s a totally different experience.”
Hannah-Jo Weisberg, who is starring as Kira in “Xanadu,” echoes that sentiment.
“This production of ‘Xanadu’ is so special,” Weisberg said. “Because none of us have been able to perform for over a year, we are all giving this show everything we got and performing as if we may never get to perform again.”
Frechette shared similar feelings about directing “James and the Giant Peach.”
“They’re working so hard because they’ve missed it so much,” Frechette said. “And it really is like a tight-knit family. Casts typically grow and develop together like that, regardless of the show or the circumstance, but certainly now more than ever, because there’s that shared experience of having missed it for so long.”
Weisberg says the feeling of returning to the stage is akin to a rainstorm after a yearlong drought.
“For me, when it rains it pours. So, of course, not only am I starring in ‘Xanadu,’ but I’m also a lead counselor for Believe in Books summer theater camps,” she said.
The youth theater camps at Theater in the Wood in Intervale are set to begin June 21 and continue through Aug. 20. Camps run in two weeklong sessions (the final session is a one-week intensive camp for age 12 and older) Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with productions scheduled on the second Thursday at 4:15 p.m. and Friday as a fun day for campers.
“I cannot wait to start working with all the talented kids at Believe in Books,” Weisberg said. “Children’s theater has always been what I’m most passionate about.”
Arts in Motion will offer a theater camp for ages 6-14. There will be four one-week sessions from Aug. 2-27 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pine Tree School. Performances are every Friday at 4 p.m.
And Center Sandwich-based Advice To The Players will be holding Shakespearience Camps both online (July 5-16, two sessions for ages 8-12 and 13-17) and in person (July 19-30, three sessions for ages 5-7, 8-12 and 13-17).
Advice To The Players also is presenting “The Ballad of Daphnis and Chloe,” by Carmen Maria Mandely, July 10, 11, 16 and 18, and Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors” Aug. 6-15, both in Center Sandwich’s Quimby Park.
“Daphnis and Chloe” was previously performed in Advice To The Players’ studio series in 2015.
“Mandley has worked with Advice To The Players before,” said the theater company’s executive director, Jessie Chapman.
“It’s a beautiful play for an outdoor production,” she said. “So we’re happy to bring it back. It’s all about young love, so it has kind of a hopeful fun message and it ties into the classical theme of our entire season about new takes on classics.”
For those who saw “Daphnis and Chloe” in 2015, Chapman promises a different experience. Since being workshopped at Advice To The Players, the play enjoyed a full production in Portland, Maine.
“That workshop, we had scripts in hands, we were indoors,” Chapman said. “This is going to be a fully staged production outdoors. This is the polished finished version of the play where the earlier version of the play that she did at Advice To The Players, was still very much in its young life editing phase.”
While Advice To The Players did have live outdoor productions last year, there were a lot of COVID restrictions, and while some protocols are still in place, Chapman is excited to welcome audiences back to live outdoor theater in Sandwich.
“I think some of our patrons who didn’t feel comfortable coming out last summer will feel comfortable this summer,” Chapman said.
Meanwhile, The Barnstormers, one of the longest-running professional summer stock theaters in the country, is celebrating its 91st year of operation after being dark last year. It’s opening its reduced season this summer with a Barnstormers standard, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” July 27-31.
“This season was so much fun to put together,” said Longthorne, a New York producer who co-produced the hit Broadway musical “Waitress.”
“I picked “Our Town” to open the season, sort of as an homage to the wonderful history of the theater but also knowing that this is a play that has been seen many times on the Barnstormers’ stage and this production is going to be very different. It’s going to be unlike previous productions of ‘Our Town’ at The Barnstormers.”
Clayton Phillips, who has a long history with The Barnstormers, including as artistic director in 2005-09, is directing “Our Town” and promises a more contemporary approach to the 83-year-old text.
“It’s going to be a lot more diverse,” Phillips said. “We’re trying to look at it more as ‘Our World’ than ‘Our Town’ so that the town represents what our world really is, so that’s sort of our new approach on this. I’m very excited about it.”
The second production of the Barnstormers’ three-show season will be “Far From Canterbury,” a contemporary musical by Danny K. Bernstein based on “The Wife of Bath’s Tale” of Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” with shows Aug. 11-21.
“It’s the world premiere production (of the musical),” said Longthorne, who has acted at The Barnstormers dating back to 2010, including in “A Little Night Music” directed by Phillips. “And when I think back to when Francis Cleveland started this theater (in 1931), it was producing new content at that time, and I wanted to go back to that tradition.”
Longthorne is developing “Far From Canterbury,” which he calls “a bold and daring” examination of what women desire most, for the New York stage.
The final show is “Popcorn Falls,” by James Hindman, Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.
“It’s a raucous love letter to summer stock comedy with two actors playing 40-50 roles between them,” Longthorne said. “The play is about a small town, just like Tamworth, that has to open a theater to save their town.”
Actor Doug Shapiro, a staple of Barnstormers productions for 20 years, will be joining Amanda Huxtable as the two stars of “Popcorn Falls.”
“I love my New Hampshire theater home so much,” Shapiro said, “that last year, when The Barnstormers needed to cancel their season, I still came up for my milestone birthday and made toast at Rosie’s” (the Tamworth breakfast and lunch eatery).
The Barnstormers’ first two productions will be done “plein air.”
“We’re partnering with the Tamworth History Center to put an outdoor stage up on their lawn adjacent to our theater building” at 104 Main St., Longthorne said.
Like the other companies, Barnstormers will be following COVID protocols, including social distancing, masks, hand sanitization, limiting seating and selling tickets in pods.
“We’re aware COVID is still hanging out there,” Sickler said. “We haven’t forgotten about it. We’re not pushing it or turning a blind eye to it.”
What is clear, however, is that the theater community is coming together to not only bring back live theater but to keep it alive and vital.
As Chapman put it: “Theaters across New Hampshire are supporting one another, to get back on their feet. I think that’s really nice messaging of a rising tide raising all ships.”
For more, go to advicetotheplayers.org, artsinmotiontheater.com, barnstormerstheatre.org, believeinbooks.org and mdplayhouse.com.
