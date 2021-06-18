Advice To The Players
This company has been performing Shakespeare since 1999. For tickets call: (603) 284-7115 or email contact@advicetotheplayers.org
• “The Ballad of Daphnis and Chloe,” by Carmen Maria Mandely, July 10, 11, 16 and 18 and Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” Aug. 6-15 at Quimby Park in Sandwich.
• Shakespearience camps. Online: July 5-16 (two sessions for ages 8-12 and 13 - 17) Theater camp: July 19-30 (three sessions for ages 5-7, 8-12 and 13-17). For more, go to advicetotheplayers.org.
Arts In Motion Theater Co.
Community theater and theater camp. For tickets, go to artsinmotiontheater.com/tickets and click on “Buy Tickets.”
• “James and the Giant Peach,” by Timothy Allen McDonald based on Roald Dahl’s book, June 24, 25, 26, July 1, and 2 at 7 p.m. and June 26, 27 and July 3 at 2 p.m. at the Ham Arena at 87 West Main St. in Conway Village.
• Youth theater camp for ages 6-14 on Aug, 2-27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pine Tree School in Center Conway. Performances every Friday at 4 p.m. Session 1: “Sleeping Beauty,” Aug 2-6; Session 2: “Jack and the Beanstalk,” Aug 9-13; Session 3: “Rapunzel,” Aug 16-20; Session 4: “Treasure Island,” Aug 23-27.
For more information, go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
The Barnstormers Theatre
Barnstormers, located at 104 Main St. in Tamworth, is the oldest ongoing professional summer theater in the United States. For tickets, email tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org or call (603) 323-8500.
• “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, July 27-31 at 7:30 p.m. and July 31 at 2 p.m.
• “Far From Canterbury,” a new contemporary musical by Danny K. Bernstein based on “The Wife of Bath’s Tale” of Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” Aug. 11-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 14 21 at 2 p.m.
• “Popcorn Falls,” by James Hindman, Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, go to barnstormerstheatre.org.
Believe in Books
Believe in Books Literacy Foundation is a non-profit that runs Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Hosted there are children’s theater, main stage concerts, character breakfasts and the Journey to the North Pole event.
• Youth theater camps at the Theater in Wood in Intervale run fromJune 21 through Aug. 20.
Camps run in two weeklong sessions (the final session is a one-week Intensive camp for 12 and older) Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with productions scheduled the second Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Friday is a fun day for campers. Productions are “Little Mermaid,” July 1; “Beauty and the Beast,” July 15; “Tarzan,” July 29; “Alice in Wonderland,” Aug. 12; and “Hercules,” Aug. 20.
For more information, go to believeinbooks.org.
M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse
M&D is a community theater producing shows at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in the heart of North Conway Village. For tickets, email boxoffice@mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
• “Xanadu,” a musical by ELO band members Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, July 1-3, July 8-10 and July 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. and July 4, July 11 and July 18 at 3:30 p.m.
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, Aug. 5-7, Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at 2 p.m.
• “Clue: On Stage,” based on the board game/motion picture, Sept. 9-11, Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, go to mdplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.