CONWAY — After five years with the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Cruz, 48, of Conway is slated to become the organization’s next executive director come June 1, following the retirement of Janice Crawford, who spent nearly 25 years in the role.
Cruz, a New York City native, first came to the valley in 2002 as part of AmeriCorp. She seized the opportunity to work at the Mt. Washington Observatory as an outreach educator, which led to her becoming director of education for the Obs.
After 10 years there and over a year of teaching at the Robert Frost Charter School and Kennett Middle School, she joined the chamber as community engagement/MWV Rec Path administrator and was integral to the success of the MWV Rec Path project that is now under construction.
Since then, Cruz has seen the chamber evolve and grow, and with Crawford helped cement the organization’s role as a key member of the community and economic driver of travel and tourism in the Mount Washington Valley. She was named assistant director for the chamber in February 2021.
The national shift in tourism behavior through the pandemic has made way for travel and tourism bureaus like the chamber and the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development to include sustainable tourism initiatives like the MWV Pledge and Leave No Trace.
Cruz sees initiatives like the pledge, and the chamber’s other efforts like “Live Like a Local. Learn from a Local” and “Hire a Guide,” as key parts of this educational effort.
“The efforts the chamber has focused on putting forward in the past year — which I intend to continue — is to support the business community in the valley and promote responsible tourism,” Cruz said.
“We came up with the Mt. Washington Valley Pledge to help educate and encourage visitors to respect, preserve and protect the valley and its culture. We’d seen this in other parts of the world — Iceland and Costa Rica, for example, have pledges designed to raise tourists’ awareness of their responsibilities when visiting.”
Cruz credits much of what she’s learned from working with Crawford, who has been instrumental in shaping the chamber’s roadmap for 25 years.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank Janice for all the support that she has provided me in preparation for this transition. I’ve also received tremendous support from the board of directors during the transition. I look forward to working with our community and our town, and supporting the vision and mission of our chamber,” Cruz said.
Cruz also recently addressed a traffic stop following the chamber’s annual meeting last Oct. 26 at the Wentworth in Jackson. Cruz was pulled over in Conway by Conway Police Sgt. William Strong for “driving in a negligent manner.” She failed a Breathalyzer test with a breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more and was charged with impaired driving.
Cruz pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges and retained an attorney, Dennis L. Morgan. Her trial was scheduled for May 5 at Conway District Court. However, according to court paperwork, the DUI charges were dropped (nolle prossed), and she pleaded guilty to a single charge of negligent driving.
Cruz was ordered to be evaluated by a licensed adult drug counselor and to enroll in a safe driving course (which she completed prior to her May 5 hearing). She paid a fine of $930.
Through Drive Brand Studio, a North Conway public relations firm, the board of directors for the chamber released the following statement:
“The board of directors fully supports Michelle and looks forward to her taking the reins of the chamber. Michelle is passionate in the pursuit of the chamber’s mission and purpose, and we are confident she will do us all proud. We are excited for what the future holds.”
Also through Drive Brand, Cruz stated: “I am fully committed to serving the chamber and this community. I take full responsibility and have taken all necessary steps to resolve the matter. I’m ready to move forward and carry out the opportunities ahead of us.”
Chamber and community members are invited to the monthly MWV Chamber After Hours event on May 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Designed Gardens Flower Studio in North Conway.For more info, go to visitmwv.com.
