ALBANY — Dry conditions and the effects of foliage damage from the impacts of caterpillar infestation could be partial factors leading to a forest fire that spread Sunday afternoon in Albany.
The location was on a forested ridge behind White Mountain Stove Shop on the west side of Route 16, behind the gravel pits, according to Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon.
Officials said the fire first was believed to be in Madison, but after it was determined to be in Albany, Solomon assumed command, as Albany has an agreement for fire protection with that department versus it being under the command of Madison Fire Chief Mike Brooks, according to Center Conway Fire Chief Glenn Merrill.
“The fire started on the cliffside behind Coleman’s sandpit off Route 16 in Madison and burned up over that knoll. We named the fire the Cream Brook Fire,” said Solomon via cellphone, on site at the staging area at Tin Mountain Conservation Center off Bald Hill Road on Monday afternoon.
“It is really steep there, and we have not been able to walk around it yet to determine the (impacted) acreage involved,” said Solomon.
“Because of the vertical terrain and the difficulty in accessing the fire, it burned quite a while before we got it contained at the top end of the fire to protect the houses on Bald Hill Road," he said.
"It is pretty well-contained now and we are working around the flank of the fire toward Route 16,” Solomon said early Monday afternoon.
He said five departments were on scene Sunday and a different makeup of five were also there Monday. Also assisting was the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, he said.
According to Conway Police Dispatch Supervisor Joanne MacKenzie, the fire was called into Conway Police at 3:34 p.m. Sunday. She said an unidentified caller from Haleytown Road in Fryeburg reported they saw smoke in the vicinity of Eaton or Madison.
“The Conway police dispatcher called both Conway and Madison Fire, not knowing the exact location,” said MacKenzie. “Conway Fire located smoke on Bald Hill Road.”
Responding were crews from Conway, Madison, Center Conway, North Conway and Redstone, followed by East Conway when requested to provide a truck, according to MacKenzie. Jackson provided an engine to North Conway for coverage, and Fryeburg sent a truck to cover Center Conway, she said.
Asked about a cause, Solomon said: “We have not even yet started looking at that.”
Concerning the impact of the Lymantria dispar, formerly known as the gypsy moth, Solomon said, “The forest was pretty dry and the impact of the moths on the foliage had stripped several trees of their foliage and that had fallen to the ground to provide a fuel on the forest floor.”
Rain fell Monday but Solomon said only a tenth of an inch fell and did not make much of a difference although it was helpful compared to the weekend’s hot and dry temperatures at the time the fire was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.