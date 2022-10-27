CONWAY — As a steward of its community, Cranmore Mountain Resort has pledged to donate $20,000 to MWV Trails Association to help finish the Phase I construction of the Mount Washington Valley Community Recreation Path. Meanwhile, Lafrance Hospitality, the resort’s partner and the hospitality group behind the new Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites at the base of the resort, has pledged to match the $20,000 donation.

The Community Recreation Path is a linear parkway within Mount Washington Valley, created to reduce traffic congestion and carbon footprint, promote active outdoor lifestyles and preserve the landscape of Mount Washington Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.