From left" Chris Meier, MWV Trails Association; Ben Wilcox, President and GM Cranmore Mountain Resort; and Ted Wrobleski, MWV Trails Association, stand with a check for $20,000 for the rec path at Cranmore Mountain Resort. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sean Lafrance, Lafrance Hospitality; Chris Meier, MWV Trails Association; and Ted Wrobleski, MWV Trails Association, stand together outside the new Fairfield Inn & Suites at the Cranmore Mountain Resort with a matching donation of $20,000 for the rec path. (COURTESY PHOTO)
From left" Chris Meier, MWV Trails Association; Ben Wilcox, President and GM Cranmore Mountain Resort; and Ted Wrobleski, MWV Trails Association, stand with a check for $20,000 for the rec path at Cranmore Mountain Resort. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sean Lafrance, Lafrance Hospitality; Chris Meier, MWV Trails Association; and Ted Wrobleski, MWV Trails Association, stand together outside the new Fairfield Inn & Suites at the Cranmore Mountain Resort with a matching donation of $20,000 for the rec path. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — As a steward of its community, Cranmore Mountain Resort has pledged to donate $20,000 to MWV Trails Association to help finish the Phase I construction of the Mount Washington Valley Community Recreation Path. Meanwhile, Lafrance Hospitality, the resort’s partner and the hospitality group behind the new Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites at the base of the resort, has pledged to match the $20,000 donation.
The Community Recreation Path is a linear parkway within Mount Washington Valley, created to reduce traffic congestion and carbon footprint, promote active outdoor lifestyles and preserve the landscape of Mount Washington Valley.
Phase I of the path begins at the resort and will run 2.9 miles to Hemlock Lane, with free parking at the resort. The first phase is slated to open in spring of 2023.
“The rec path will become a tie that binds our active community together. It’s a wonderful addition that we at Cranmore are proud to be a part of, to collaborate with so many passionate partners to make this happen,” said Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort.
“As an avid biker myself, the rec path is highly anticipated — I can’t wait to ride it,” Wilcox said.
As community involvement is a pillar of the resort’s values, this donation is not the first toward community-based initiatives.
Since 2018, Cranmore has helped raised $17,200 for the rec path alone, through their annual concert fundraiser, Rock the Rec.
“Lafrance Hospitality is excited to be partnering with Cranmore on such development that everyone can find useful,” said Sean Lafrance, director of facilities at Lafrance Hospitality.
“With the Fairfield Inn & Suites opening this winter, the rec path is going to be a nice addition in the summer, creating walking and biking access to all the activity that’s happening in the valley,” he said.
For more information about Cranmore Mountain Resort and real estate opportunities, go to cranmore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.