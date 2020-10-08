CONWAY — A case of COVID-19 has been detected at Kennett High School, the SAU 9 superintendent announced in an email to students and their families Thursday.
As a result, he said, people may have to quarantine.
“Dear SAU 9 Families, we were informed today of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Kennett High School,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard. “We are actively working with and following guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.”
Richard told the Sun on Thursday he could not disclose whether the diagnosed person was a student or staff member. He said it’s unknown how the person contracted the virus.
Kennett High School in North Conway has an enrollment of 758 students of which 113 are remote learners. The high school serves students in the town of Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, and Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced with Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday that 79 new people were diagnosed with COVID-19. A total of 449 people in New Hampshire have died of COVID-19. There are 531 active cases, said Sununu.
Kennett is not alone in having a new COVID case. Across the border, MSAD 72 Superintendent Jay Robinson announced there was a positive case in his district, which has schools in Brownfield, Fryeburg, and Lovell, Maine.
On Wednesday, the Union Leader reported that 170 Merrimack students had to be quarantined due to an outbreak.
Richard’s letter notes that NH DHHS has asked the school to provide the state with contact information for anyone who’s been in close proximity to the infected person, defined as being within 6 feet of the person for longer than 10 minutes.
Richard said students travel in “cohorts” of 10-12 and switch classrooms only once a day. Before COVID-19, a student might travel between four different classrooms and then go to the cafeteria, library or a club meeting.
“So really, your exposure, if you’re a student, is to 20-24, kids, same thing with teacher,” said Richard. “Whether it’s a teacher or student, if somebody was identified as positive COVID ... we have to provide seating charts, we have to provide interaction with the teacher within 6 feet of the student for a period of 10 minutes or more.”
He added: “We also take a look at who’s sitting next to who on the bus. And we have seating charts for the buses.”
Asked about sports, Richard said players undergo a screening process for symptoms that involves temperature checks.
Richard in his email said exposed or parents/guardians will be instructed to self-quarantine and directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last exposure.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, is asked to stay home and get a COVID-19 test.
A student or family member may choose to seek out testing from their health-care provider or at one of the sites located throughout the state
Quarantine must be completed even if the test result is negative, Richard said.
“This is because the maximum amount of time from being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and testing positive is 14 days,” he said.
Students in quarantine can do remote learning, said Richard in his letter.
Richard told the Sun he isn’t surprised by the positive case. He added there have been a lot of people in the valley lately judging by the traffic.
Students and staff wear masks inside the school 100 percent of the time, Richard told the Sun.
The Conway School Board meets next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The public may join by Zoom.
Chairman Joe Lentini said he didn’t have details and didn’t get the letter from Richard because he isn’t a parent anymore.
“I’m personally not horribly surprised that his has happened,” said Lentini.
