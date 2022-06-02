OSSIPEE — The county's elected officials all say they plan to run again, and some have competition already.
The filing period for the Sept. 13 primary ends June 10.
Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), who chairs the board, and fellow commissioner Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) both said they plan to run for second terms, though McCarthy sounded more enthusiastic than Plache.
"I'm learning a lot, I'm enjoying it, and I have great admiration for the people I work with," McCarthy said by phone Thursday.
McCarthy would have a two-year term but Plache would have a four-year term.
The third commissioner position is Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee), who isn’t up for election this year.
Plache said he "guessed" he'll run for re-election.
"I don't think I finished what I set out to do," he said.
Plache said the commissioners have done much to reform the county's finances, hired great new department heads and is presently working on putting the former nursing home building to good use.
Sheriff Domenic Richardi (R-Conway), who is seeking sixth term, signed up June 1. Justin Worthley of Wakefield, a retired police officer, announced recently he plans to challenge Richardi in September.
County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro) said 2022 will mark her fourth and final campaign and that she is "proud" to be the county attorney and she looks forward to another two years in office.
"In the past six years, we have been able to stabilize the office and craft policies and procedures to ensure uniformity on criminal cases," said Andruzzi.
"We have also moved to a fully electronic case filing and management system, adopted training policies, created a Sexual Assault Response Team, added a Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit in order to ensure that victims will see continuity in the manner their cases are handled," she added,
"We are reviewing and filing more than twice the number of cases than the office handled in the year before I was elected. We are taking a record number of cases to trial, successfully prosecuting violent offenders and obtaining sentences that balance the factors of punishment, deterrence, and rehabilitation."
Register of Deeds Lisa Scott (R-Sandwich) will be seeking a fifth term. Scott said she has implemented "a modern and cyber secure land records management system and "together with the Carroll County Commissioners, Treasurer and Delegation successfully sought bonding for restoration of the official land records.
Scott said she would like "the opportunity to see current projects to their completion, such as the restoration of the Carroll County land records and implementing enhancements available with the new land records management system."
Asked by email if he was planning to run again, County Treasurer Joe Costello (R-Conway) replied, "Yes I am!"
