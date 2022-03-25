CONWAY — Cougars gathered for the first time collectively indoors in more than two years when students and staff at Conway Elementary School held their first assembly on Tuesday. Coincidentally, their guest was author Eric Pinder from Berlin, whose appearance in March of 2020 was the first candellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s incredible to be back to what is starting to feel like normal,” said Conway Elementary Principal Jason Robert as he greeted students entering the gymnasium. “It’s so nice to see everybody.”
The assembly was part of the school’s Read Around the World month initiative. Pinder met with three different groups, K-2, 3-4 and 5-6, throughout the day for about 75 minutes at each assembly.
Alicia Hill, reading specialist at Conway El, talked about what the Cougars have been up to.
“We kind of took Read Across America, grew it into Read Around the World and made it kind of a whole month celebration of literacy,” she said. “We’ve done a lot. We’ve brought back a lot of activities that we haven’t been able to do, or that we did kind of morphed in the past two years.”
Hill added: “We had classes do mystery book, where they had to create clues. And the whole school would kind of buzz into the office and try to guess what book it was. We did an I Spy. We used images from Eric Pinder’s book, ‘If All the Animals Came Inside.’ccccc I hid those all around the school and kids were playing I Spy all week, that was really fun. We’ve had guest readers in every classroom, some have had two. I know our librarian, Meg Murphy has been doing a ton of work with Eric Pinder’s books to help kind of prep the kids for this assembly, and kind of revisit his book since we had done that two years ago.”
Hill introduced Pinder.
“Eric Pinder still wants to be an astronaut when he grows up. In the meantime, you can often find him riding his bike or hanging out with bears in New Hampshire,” she said. “Eric’s books for children include ‘If All the Animals Came Inside’ and ‘How to Share with a Bear’ and he also has written several books about mountains and weather for adults.”
Pinder, who grew up in upstate New York, worked for seven years — from 1995 to 2002 — in several capacities at the Mount Washington Observatory in the Sherman Adams Building in Mount Washington State Park where the 6,288-foot summit is located. He’s known locally for his captivating 2009 book “Cat in the Clouds,” about a cat that lived atop the Rockpile, something that has actually happened since 1934. He also teaches at White Mountain Community College.
On Tuesday, Pinder read aloud “Counting Dinos,” about a dinosaur who is learning how to count. It highlights Dino counting to 10.
“Do you know why books like this end at the number 10?” Pinder asked. “It’s because we have 10 fingers. Actually, I couldn’t think of a rhyme for 11, so I had to stop the book there.”
Pinder shared the elements needed to write a book: the main character and what he or she wants, a challenging situation, various plot features and an interesting resolution.
And, just like that, he and the students crafted a story about a unipenguin (a rare unicorn and penguin combined)
“Let’s see if I can draw a unipenguin,” he said. “I don’t draw as well as I write, so usually someone else illustrates my stories.”
After developing a character, Pinder said the next ingredient is “the character has to want something.” The group decided the unipenguin wanted an ice cream cone.
“Do we have a story yet? Not quite,” he said. “We’re missing the most important ingredient, and that is things that make it difficult for your character to get what they want. You need some obstacles.”
The unipenguin needed to find a way to get over a giant wall. Because it was unable to fly, it needed to go to a wizard for help.
The wizard created another obstacle, saying he would only help if the unipenguin brought him a pizza. The unipenguin brought the wizard a pizza with broccoli, but the wizard wanted pepperoni. The animal discovers another path to ice cream when it stumbles upon a hot air balloon and traded the broccoli pizza to the attendant for a ride over the wall.
“Then a pterodactyl (dinosaur) flies by and with its sharp beak pecks the balloon,” Pinder said. “You can see how you can have all sorts of adventures just by adding all these things along the way.”
Pinder, who has had 10 books published, said he was in fourth grade when he wrote his first book about a person who went to England and had an adventure.
“The neat thing about books is that they can take you places, even if you can’t go there yourself,” he said. “Writing a story is kind of playing make-believe.”
Pinder was asked what his favorite book is. He said “The Hobbit” but he also likes “Sinbad and Me.”
One student asked Pinder how old he was. With a wide grin, he said, “I’m 25 on Mars.”
Asked the favorite book he has written, Pinder replied, “If All the Animals Came Inside,” because, “I wish all the animals could come inside.”
Pinder closed with a wish for his attentive audience.
“I hope someday that all of you write a book.”
