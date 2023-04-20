The “This is Your Day Wings” mural outside the Banana Republic Factory Outlet in Settlers Green was painted in 2021 by Phoebe Cornog and Roxy Prima of Pandr Design Co. based in San Diego. The Conway ZBA ruled the mural is a sign and must be removed. It also ruled that two other murals at Setters will be allowed to stay. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Settlers Principal Rob Barsamian (left) and attorney Derek Lick asked the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment to allow three murals at Settlers Green to stay. The ZBA agreed with two out of three. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — At the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting that ran nearly until midnight on Wednesday, the ZBA allowed two of three artworks at Settlers Green to remain but decided to clip the “Wings” mural, though one member said there could be a possible path to allowing it to stay.
Settlers Green principal owner Rob Barsamian and his attorney, Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord, went before the ZBA to make the case that murals on store buildings at the outlet village deserve to stay even though town zoning officer Jeremy Gibbs flagged them as violating the sign ordinance.
At issue was the “This is Your Day Wings mural” on the side of the Banana Republic building created by Pandr Design Co.
The Michael Kors building has a “Welcome to Conway” mural depicting a kayaker also created by Pandr Design Co. And on the side of the Torrid store building is a “Heritage” mural created by late local artist Ernie Brown. For decades, that mural was located on the side of what is now the aquarium next to Story Land in Glen.
At this year’s town voting, Settlers petitioned a warrant article intended to legalize its murals along with one painted by Kennett High Schoolers at Leavitt’s Country Bakery, but it failed at the polls 750 yes to 805 no votes.
Under the town’s zoning ordinance (190-31), a sign is defined as “any device, fixture, placard, structure or attachment thereto that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify the purpose of a person or entity, or to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or non-commercial. Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure decorated with any sign element either attached or part thereof, shall be considered wall signs.”
In another section of the ordinance — 190-20(F)(3) — it says the town has “no intention of restricting individual speech” but the town has the right to “place reasonable restrictions on commercial speech” and that the ordinance seeks to “prevent excessive or unnecessary signage along commercial corridors.”
The Sun asked the ZBA if the sign ordinance contradicts itself because in one place it says its purpose is to reasonably regulate commercial speech and in another place it seeks to regulate all sign-related communications.
“It’s not necessarily a wonderful ordinance, and it obviously needs to be rewritten,” said ZBA chair John Colbath, adding he hopes the town will get expert advice on how to rewrite it.
The other zoning board members are Andy Chalmers, Jac Cuddy, Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce.
The zoning board took up “Wings” first.
Board members found it to be a sign in part because the town’s interest in enforcing the ordinance, which voters chose not to change, was greater than the cost to Settlers to remove it.
But Lick said: “These murals, particularly the one of the ‘Wings,’ is not commercial speech. In fact, it’s really made for selfies ... I’m sure if anybody’s been on social media, you’ve seen these all over the country.” Lick also argued that the “Wings” mural isn’t visible from a public roadway.
However, ZBA members pushed back that it has paintings of products on it.
“We hired an artist ... and it cost a lot of money,” said Barsamian, arguing the cost of painting over “Wings” would have the effect of wasting Settlers’ investment in art.
The ZBA unanimously decided to uphold Gibbs’ decision that “Wings” is a sign and to deny Settlers’ requests for an equitable waiver and a variance.
But Pierce suggested there might be a way to keep “Wings.” That would involve Settlers agreeing to paint over the products that are in the mural. Then Gibbs could inspect “Wings” again. Then, when it comes back to the ZBA, board members could vote that it’s not a sign.
“I was looking at it, and I didn’t see any commercial nature. I’d say, I’d give it to you,” said Pierce.
Lick said Pierce’s idea could be workable depending on what the rest of the board did.
The ZBA then voted 4-1 (with Colbath in the minority) that the “Heritage” mural didn’t meet the definition of a sign because it wasn’t hawking a product and didn’t have a clear message.
“What is this communicating? What is this advertising or announcing?” asked Chalmers rhetorically.
Because of the 4-1 vote, “Heritage” needs no further review to remain on the building, said Colbath, clarifying the ZBA’s position for Lick.
“We made a motion to uphold the administrative decision, and we voted against it,” said Colbath.
When it came to “Welcome to Conway,” the ZBA decided it was a sign but nevertheless decided to grant Settlers the “equitable waiver” in a 3-2 vote (Pierce, Cuddy and Chalmers voted yes, and Colbath and Hebert voted no).
The decision was based, in part, on the fact that “Welcome To Conway” wouldn’t be a nuisance nor diminish property values.
“The mural has been in place for more than a year, and no one has raised any objection to its location or size until the sign issue arose with respect to the mural for another business in town (Leavitt’s),” said Cuddy.
There is a 30-day period for ZBA decisions to be appealed, said Colbath after the various votes taken Wednesday.
