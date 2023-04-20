CONWAY — At the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting that ran nearly until midnight on Wednesday, the ZBA allowed two of three artworks at Settlers Green to remain but decided to clip the “Wings” mural, though one member said there could be a possible path to allowing it to stay.

Settlers Green principal owner Rob Barsamian and his attorney, Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord, went before the ZBA to make the case that murals on store buildings at the outlet village deserve to stay even though town zoning officer Jeremy Gibbs flagged them as violating the sign ordinance.

