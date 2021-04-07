CONWAY — A local teen was charged March 24 with allegedly sharing "private sex images" and falsifying physical evidence.
He may have no contact with a Jackson teen who is accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Matthew Cormier, 18, of Center Conway has been charged with "non-consensual dissemination of private sex images," persons required to report (a crime), and falsifying physical evidence.
A bail slip indicates that the sex images and falsifying physical evidence charges are Class B felonies. The failing to report charge is Class A misdemeanor.
The date of the felony-level offenses, as listed on the bail slip, is Oct. 17, 2020.
Cormier is due for an in-person arraignment/bail hearing April 29. Under the bail order of March 24, he is to abide by a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew.
He made a motion to modify bail that was approved by Conway County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Monday.
Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi on March 9 filed charges of "special felony" aggravated felonious sexual assault and misdemeanor sexual assault against Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson.
The date of Hayes' alleged crimes also Oct. 17, 2020.
Cormier's bail order of March 24 by bail commissioner L. Joline Gushee says he may have no contact with Hayes, and Hayes' bail order says he may have no contact with Cormier.
Hayes was to have a bail hearing/arraignment and a hearing on pending motions, but that has been postponed due to jury selection in another case, said Tammy Jackson of the Judicial Branch Communications Office.
Hayes and Gill filed a waiver of arraignment March 18. It was agreed to by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair on Tuesday.
Hayes' bail conditions remain the same and include a curfew and that he may travel out of state for college visits if he is with a parent.
The Judicial Branch online case summary says Cormier has retained attorney James Cowles of Walker & Varney P.C of Wolfeboro.
Gushee's bail order prohibited Cormier from using "electronic devices that connect to the internet." However, Judge Ignatius on Monday modified a motion from Cowles to lift the restriction on electronic devices and also to relax the curfew.
"Matt is 18. He is a senior in high school and working on completing his four remaining courses, two of which are mandatory, in order to receive his diploma. He needs internet access to complete his studies," wrote Cowles.
"He also works at a local retail store, and the curfew restriction bars him from working the closing shift, which means he is not fully available to his employer.
Cowles, in an April 1 motion, asked Ignatius to allow Cormier to use the internet to complete his his school work and that the curfew be extended from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to starting at 10 p.m. to on days he works a closing shift.
Blair agreed to these modifications.
Starting Point has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking, and for families and friends of victims. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
